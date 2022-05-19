BROOKVILLE — There will be no increase in school taxes next year. Monday night the Brookville Area School Board by a 6-3 vote passed the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year with no tax increase. The budget is now on display at the administrative office for review by the public during the next 30 days.
Three members of the board — Herb McConnell, Christopher Rhodes and Jacob Shields — voted not to approve the proposed budget. McConnell said he was not voting against the entire budget, only the occupation tax.
The proposed budget for the general fund is $31,292,988, a 10.2 percent increase over the current budget. The proposed capital reserve fund budget is $2,589,980, more than double this year’s budget; and the proposed food service fund budget is $1,124,952, a 3 percent increase for the coming year.
The earned income tax and real estate transfer tax will be 1 percent, and the local services tax is $10. The occupation tax will remain at 2000 mills, based on occupational assessments.
Other financial matters
- The board re-established its commitment of unassigned funds set aside for future use, including: Commitment of $925,628 for future post-employment benefit costs as estimated in the district’s actuarial report; $7,409,366 for meeting future PSERS (retirement) obligations; $500,000 for meeting future technology upgrades and replacements.
- The board approved a transfer of $1,359,629 to the Capital Reserve Fund. The transfer includes $236,431 as planned in the budget; $795,505 for the maintenance shop project; $210,773 for other capital projects on the five-year plan, including the scoreboard at the stadium, classroom projectors and access controls at the elementary schools; $26,920 for permit fees and technology for the maintenance shop; and $90,000 for repointing the brick at the high school, equipping the maintenance shop and replacing a 1995 mower.
- Ted B. Truman was named as treasurer for the school district for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
- S & T Bank and Farmers National Bank were named as depositories for district funds for 2022-2023. S & T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank and Farmers National Bank will be depositories for investment purposes.
- The firm of Maher Duessel was named as school auditors for the next three years. The firm’s fee will not exceed $24,475 for 2022; $25,200 for 2023 and $25,950 for 2024. If significant additional time is necessary to complete the audits, fees will be approved before expenses are incurred.
- Approved was the renewal of the district’s insurance program, through Matson Insurance, for a total premium of $126,465. Covered in the policy are property, crime, inland marine, general liability, business auto, workers compensation, umbrella and terrorism.
- Also approved were bids for next year’s art and technology supplies for the elementary and high schools. The total bid package is $20,030.77.
The final budget will be adopted by the school board at its June 20 meeting.