BROOKVILLE — Re-elected to lead the Brookville Area School Board for another year were Don Gill, president, and Fred Park, vice-president.
The school board held its annual re-organization meeting Monday, electing officers and setting meeting dates and times for 2023. Board member Luc Doolittle was elected to serve as temporary president during the election of officers, and board secretary Cathy Steiner served as secretary.
Three members were elected to represent the board on various committees:
- Chris Rhodes was re-elected as the board member who will serve on the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.
- Herb McConnell will continue to serve as the board’s PSBA liaison.
- Amanda Mignogna was elected to serve on the School Wellness Committee.
The board also established four committees to serve next year: Athletics and activities, buildings and grounds, transportation, and negotiations. Board members who will serve on each of those committees will be appointed at the January meeting.
The school board will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at Hickory Grove. The only exception will be in December 2023, when the reorganization meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 4.
Work sessions will be held the second Monday of each month at Hickory Grove, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be no work sessions in April, July, August and December.
The board also voted to accept the revised PSBA Principles of Governance and Leadership, designed to “provide a framework to increase board effectiveness for the benefit of every student in the district.” The basic principles are: Lead responsibly, act ethically, plan thoughtfully, evaluate continuously, communicate clearly, advocate earnestly and govern effectively.
During the community comments at the beginning and end of the meeting, Tabitha Coyne again told the board that they are breaking the law by enforcing the occupation tax, violating the penal code and scamming the community.
Following the re-organization meeting an executive session was held to discuss a confidential student situation before the December board meeting was held.