BROOKVILLE — A new director will be appointed to the Brookville Area School Board during a special meeting to be held Tuesday, August 31. The new director will serve for three months, filling the unexpired term of board member Richard Ortz, who resigned last month.
The position must be filled within 30 days of the board accepting Ortz’ resignation at its August 16 meeting. In a special meeting Monday afternoon, the board discussed its options for filling the vacancy: appoint a new member, accept letters of application or conduct open interviews.
In a somewhat heated discussion, the board voted 5-1 to choose the option of conducting open interviews. Board member Kerith Strano-Taylor objected, voicing concerns that the board will have no way of knowing a candidate’s background.
The open interviews of anyone interested in serving on the board for three months will be conducted during the special meeting. A new member will then be selected by the board.
Personnel
- During the meeting the board accepted resignations from Courtney Bish, child specific aide at Pinecreek and Greg Macer, elementary gifted/computer teacher at Hickory Grove. The board also accepted, with regret, the resignation of Emily Frischman-Brent, learning support teacher at Northside and Hickory Grove. She is retiring after 30 years with the district.
- Hired as a second-grade teacher at Pinecreek was Amy Decker. She replaces Laura Colgan, who now will be the elementary gifted/computer teacher at Hickory Grove.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Erica Bowersox of Fairmount City, PK-4.
- Approved as a volunteer for junior high soccer was Justin Vander Kelen, pending satisfactory review of all required paperwork.
- Approved as a mentor for new teacher Amy Decker was Angie Dennison.
VisitorsSteve Wesson once again berated the school board for inappropriate behavior. “The board should be setting the example, it should not be the exception,” he said. He told the board it’s actions are all political, not about the best interests of the students. “You are wolves in sheep’s clothing,” he said.
“This is about the kids. I have one that goes here. We love this school,” he said. “We, the people, deserve candidates with backbone that will fight for us, not sell us down the river.”
Wesson said he plans to run a write-in campaign in the November election.
The special school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hickory Grove gym.