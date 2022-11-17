BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, November 21 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 22 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 23 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 24 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Friday, November 25 — No school.
Elementary lunch
Monday, November 21 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf Grahams and milk.
Tuesday, November 22 — Crispy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 23 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 24 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Friday, November 25 — No school.
High school lunch
Monday, November 21 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 22 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 23 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 24 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Friday, November 25 — No school.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, November 21 — Snack’n waffle, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 22 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 23 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 24 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Friday, November 25 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, November 21 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 22 — Chicken Alfredo with pasta, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 23 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 24 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Friday, November 25 — No school; Thanksgiving vacation.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.