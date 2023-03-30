BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 3 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 4 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 5 — Freshly baked muffins or, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 6 — Freshly baked donut “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 7 — No school.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 3 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 4 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 5 — Dogs in a blanket or hamburger on a bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 6 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Friday, April 7 — No school.
High school lunch
Monday, April 3 — Chicken sndwich with bacon and cheese or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 4 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, April 5 — Wedie variety, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 6 — Walking tacos, salsa n’n black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Friday, April 7 — No school.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 3 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 4 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 5 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 6 — Raspberry churro, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 7 — No school.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, April 3 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 4 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 5 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 6 — Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 7 — No school.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.