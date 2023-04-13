BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 17 — Iced cinnamon roll, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 18 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 19 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 20 — Fruit and yogurt parfait, with or without granola; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 21 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 17 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or dogs in a blanket; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit it and milk.
Tuesday, April 18 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 19 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, homemade chicken noodle soup, crunchy carrots, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, April 20 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken alfredo sauce, breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, April 21 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Scooby Doo sticks and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, April 17 — BBQ smokehouse burger or dogs in a blanket, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 18 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips or old school pizza burgers, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, April 19 — Hoagie assortment, lettuce and tomatoes, assorted toppings, homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 20 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Friday, April 21 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 17 — Snack ‘n’ waffle, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 18 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 19 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 20 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 21 — Pancake/sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, April 17 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 18 — Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 19 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 20 — Turkey bacon club hoagie, lettuce, tomato, mayo; sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 21 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.