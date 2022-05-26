BROOKVILLE — The name of Brookville Area High School’s new assistant principal was announced and three new teachers were introduced to the Brookville Area School Board at its meeting last week.
Hired as the new assistant principal at the high school was Shawn Deemer, who is currently the assistant principal at Cranberry Jr.-Sr. High School in Venango County. Superintendent Erich May said, “It was a very rigorous, competitive, thorough process. He was interviewed in a group of stellar candidates. He comes to us with extensive teaching experience and has served as the last three years as assistant principal at Cranberry Junior and Senior High. He is a fine leader and a great man, and we think he is a great addition to the team.”
The new teachers are Erica Bowersox, Elisha Burns and Cameron Yard.
Bowersox has been a long-term sub at Pinecreek Elementary. She will be teaching second grade at Pinecreek, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Jacquelyn Carrier.
Burns has been a fourth-grade teacher in the DuBois School District and last year filled a three-month vacancy on the Brookville school board. She will be the sixth-grade ELA teacher at Hickory Grove, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Amy Watson.
Yard has been a long-term substitute in the district, teaching algebra for the past year. He will be teaching high school science, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Doug Roseman.
Also hired was Milton Ragsdale, transferred as a custodian at Hickory Grove to a custodian at the high school, and Tammy Stahlman, transferred from part-time food service worker to food service supervisor. Both are filling vacancies.
Student representative
Senior Daniel Lauer, who has served as this year’s student representative to the board, was commended by May, who said, “Your monthly reports provided a vital perspective to the school directors so they might better understand the experiences and activities of our students. Additionally, your involvement enabled you to understand the key role the board plays within our district and to experience the structure, function and etiquette of formal government. This was a mutually beneficial partnership, and we appreciate your time and service. . . . Given your instincts and initiative, we expect great things from you.” He also told the board, “Danny Lauer is a great kid and we were lucky to have him on the board. A stand-out athlete, a scholar and a gentleman, he really represents what we are trying to achieve here at Brookville.”
Additional personnel matters
- The board accepted the resignation of Nathan Ritchey, custodian, for personal reasons.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Patti Miller of Brookville, child specific aide; Mara Baronick of DuBois, PK-4, pending certification; and Jessica Cotton of Knox, PK-4 and special ed PK-12, pending certifcation.
- Natalie Harmon has obtained long-term substitute status, effective April 29.
- Approved as teachers for the Title I summer literacy and ESY programs were Mara Baronick, Jessica Rutkoski and Jessica Cotton.
- Approved as teachers of record for the high school summer school program, at a rate of $250 per subject area, were Olivia McGarvey, English; James Overly, math; Tim Pospisil, science, and Cody Wells, social studies.
- Summer school will be held June 13 to July 22 at the high school. The cost per course is $135 for BASD students and $160 per course for students from other districts. The summer school program will be contracted through Nittany Learning Services.
Other business
- May thanked PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students) for its recognition of staff members during Teacher Appreciation Week. “Every teacher and staff member received a $10 Chamber gift card from PATHS. We really appreciate the hard work and support of parents and teachers helping students.
- Appoint to serve as the school board’s representative to the Raider Scholastic Foundation Board was Christoper Rhodes.
- Board members Herb McConnell and Erin Schiafone were appointed as this year’s delegates to the 2022 PSBA Delegate Assembly, to be held November 5.
- The board approved the merger of the History Club and Debate Club, to be known as the Humanities Club. Co-advisors will be social studies teachers Conor Omecinski and Cody Wells.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13.