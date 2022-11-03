Several area schools are planning special programs to honor area veterans on Veterans Day. The programs will include visiting dignitaries, parades and an opportunity for students to talk with veterans.
Programs being planned included:
Brookville Area Schools
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District will honor area veterans with a parade on Veterans Day.
All veterans and their families who would like to participate in the Parade of Veterans are asked to meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. Friday, November 11. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will travel along Pickering Street, Main Street, Valley Street and Jenks Street before entering the parking lot at Hickory Grove Elementary School. From that point the parade will circle the school grounds.
Sixth-grade teacher Jena Bish said, “We encourage businesses/residents along the route to decorate their storefront or homes to show your support. The public is also invited to stand along the route to show your support for our veterans.”
Anyone having any questions should contact Jena Bish at jibs#basd.us or Patty Weaver at pweaver@basd.us.
The rain date for the parade will be Monday, November 14.
East Forest High School
MARIENVILLE — East Forest High School will hold a Veterans Day assembly in the gymnasium on Thursday, November 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. to honor veterans.
Students will show their gratitude for those that served our country with student speakers and performances by the elementary and high school chorus.
After the presentations, there will be light refreshments for veterans and their families.
Veterans, their families and community members are invited to attend.
West Forest High School
TIONESTA — West Forest Secondary School will honor Forest County veterans on Thursday, November 10, when the school hosts an assembly in the West Forest High School gymnasium beginning at 8:30 a.m. to honor men and women who have served our country.
State Senator Scott Hutchinson and state Representative Kathy Rapp will be guest speakers.
Following the ceremony, West Forest students will have an opportunity to personally thank those who have served. There will be a reception with light refreshments for all Forest County veterans and their families.
All veterans, their families, and members of the Forest Area Community are welcome to attend.