Incumbent Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North is announcing his candidacy for the position. He was chosen in 2021 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jack Matson.
“I approach my responsibility as your county commissioner in a straightforward manner; get the very best for the taxpayers of Jefferson County,” said North.
In his news release, he noted an illustration of his approach was the “battle over I-80 tolling. The toll was nothing less than an indirect tax that would have had a drastically negative impact on the county and region. As Commissioner, I advocated publicly and forcefully against the tolling, ensuring that PennDOT understood our level of opposition. All three of your county commissioners actively contested the tolling along with our area legislators and other community leaders. The defeat of the tolling of I-80 is an example of what we can accomplish.”
He gave another example, citing the current EMS crisis.
“First Responders are sounding the alarm and we hear them. Only a comprehensive approach will provide lasting and effective results. Jefferson County has a first-class team of emergency service people at every level. We are coordinating our efforts with all facets of public safety and health services to meet the needs of the people of Jefferson County. Fire, ambulance, police, hospitals, educational institutions, 911 Dispatch, County EMS, boroughs, townships, legislators, and many others all have a role in making this effort a success.
Consider serving the community as a member of your ambulance crew or fire department.”
North is a veteran with 29 years of service in the Army (active, Guard, and Reserve) and two combat zone deployments. Because of this he said, “Jefferson County’s 2,957 veterans have my attention. In 2022, we initiated monthly outreach to the northern and southern ends of the county. Our military affairs director holds regular office hours in Brockway and Punxsutawney, bringing services closer to you. The federal Department Veterans Affair brings $24,000,000 annually to Jefferson County through VA benefits, compensation, GI Bill, and other services for our veterans and widows. Our efforts will see these benefits increase.”
North also commented on the future. “We want to build a Jefferson County for the future with good-paying employment opportunities for a quality workforce. This only happens if road, rail, and air infrastructure are improved and maintained as we work with our borough/township leaders who know and understand the issues. Economic growth follows good transportation networks.
“Lastly, like you I am a resident and taxpayer of this county. We have deep roots in Jefferson County. My wife Jodi and I live near Punxsutawney on part of a farm that has been in the family since the early 1800s. I am also a former auditor for Young Township.
“I would appreciate your support in the May primary on the Republican ticket. It would be my honor to continue to serve you as Jefferson County Commissioner.”