BROOKVILLE — Seneca Resources held its 10th annual Golf For A Cure fundraiser for the American Cancer Society last weekend, raising a record $32,621 on Friday.

This fundraiser was started by Tracey Morris, a coordinator with Seneca Resources, who is also a captain of several Relay For Life teams. She has been fundraising for the American Cancer Society for 25 years, and is captain of the Family Ties team, her family team, and the Seneca’s relay team.

