BROOKVILLE — Seneca Resources held its 10th annual Golf For A Cure fundraiser for the American Cancer Society last weekend, raising a record $32,621 on Friday.
This fundraiser was started by Tracey Morris, a coordinator with Seneca Resources, who is also a captain of several Relay For Life teams. She has been fundraising for the American Cancer Society for 25 years, and is captain of the Family Ties team, her family team, and the Seneca’s relay team.
“Cancer has hit home with me –with my husband, mother, sister, aunts, uncle, grandparents, cousins, and friends all having cancer in some way. My family is why I fundraise in the hope that someday there will be a cure for cancer,” Morris said.
The Relay for Life Committee started the golf outing a while back and after Morris started at Seneca, they tried getting others involved. Now, 10 years later, the event is stronger than ever.
Gus Simpson, a production foreman at Seneca, said the company loves that the money raised stays local. He said in the last 10 years, the company has raised $164,405, calling it amazing.
“It was easy for our little Brookville office to get behind it, and all the vendors kind of jumped on board, and just knowing that money stays local it made it real easy to get behind it, and let’s face it, everybody, even in our little community, cancer has affected them in some way,” Simpson said.
“The teams consist mostly of companies in the oil and gas industry, but also include a few teams that have been with us from the start 10 years ago,” Morris said.
Simpson said the day is “a blast” and there are a lot of great people there for the outing, and have been over the years. Even people who have left the company come back just to continue to be a part of the fundraiser.
There are companies that set up cookers out on the golf course for the day and provide food during the tournament.
“We usually have a game out on the course ‘gambling gobbler’ and this year we also had a high roller game on the 10th hole for the 10th year of this event. Rounding out the end of the outing, we have a dinner usually supplied by one of our oil and gas vendors, winners of the outing, and prizes for the golfer,” Morris said.
There were 32 teams attending, which is the maximum number that Clarion Oaks Golf Club can host. Morris said there were also many more waiting for a cancellation for a chance to get in.