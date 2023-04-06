PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Seneca Serves Committee from the Seneca Resources, Brookville location, chose to help area victims of domestic violence by collecting and donating needed items to Community Action, Inc.’s Crossroads Project, which covers Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Seneca Serves staff collected and donated two truckloads of clothing and shoes for all ages; bedding, towels, dishes, pots and pans, personal hygiene items, and household items. The staff went the extra mile to sort, box and label the donations for easy storage and distribution at Crossroads locations in DuBois and Punxsutawney.
“March is Women’s History Month and we wanted to do something as an office to benefit women within Seneca Resources’ operating area. We chose to support Crossroads because of the profound impact it has on the people it serves, not just women, but anyone who is impacted by domestic violence. It’s our hope that through our donation these individuals will have the resources they need to recover,” said Rachel Hannon, environmental engineer for Seneca Resources.
Additionally, Seneca Resources provided a $1,000 donation to Crossroads to “help sustain Crossroads locations and services plus purchase food, help with housing or relocation needs, and the many needs involved with surviving and re-establishing safety and security after domestic violence,” said Suella Himes, Crossroads Director, for Community Action, Inc.
Heather DuBose Huska, Sr. Representative, Content Management, Seneca Resources Company, LLC, said “Community is a core value of Seneca Resources, and we are committed to the health and vitality of our local communities. Our employees live and raise families here, so it’s important that we give back and hold ourselves to the highest standards of corporate responsibility. This commitment to our local communities established our ‘Seneca Serves’ program enabling our employees to volunteer or donate to employee-selected local charities and groups to aid and strengthen their home communities.”
The Crossroads Project of Community Action, Inc. provides many services to victims of domestic violence in Jefferson and Clearfield counties, including: 30-day emergency shelter; prevention and option information; legal advocacy; and a 24-hour domestic violence prevention hotline.
“We really appreciate Seneca Serves staff and the Seneca Resources Company, LLC for supporting domestic violence victims and families in Jefferson and Clearfield counties through our Crossroads Project. Their enthusiasm and collections not only help with immediate and household needs; but provide encouragement and empower domestic violence victims with the knowledge that others care and want them to be safe,” Himes said.
For more information about Community Action, Inc.’s Crossroads services, domestic violence prevention, or volunteer opportunities, contact Crossroads at 1-800-598-3998 or dvcontact@jccap.org.