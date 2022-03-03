BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Youth and Government Club is preparing for the upcoming statewide conference in Harrisburg in April, something only two of the current club members have been to before.
The in-person conference has been canceled two years in a row now, with the club attending a virtual conference last year. This year’s conference is planned for in-person once again in the capitol building in Harrisburg.
Senior club members Chloe Smith and Lindsey Clinger are the only two who have attended an in-person convention before. Clinger is the club president while Smith is the vice president. Both were in ninth grade when they first went to the convention.
“It was the best experience I’ve ever had. It really brought us together as a club and just going and being there in the Capitol building and sitting there I was super intimidated,” Clinger said.
She said she debated while the students were in committee because of the limited number of people, but once in the main chambers with so many other students, she didn’t talk.
Smith had a similar sentiment about going to the convention the first year saying she was “in awe.” She was even able to sit in Cris Dush’s seat at the time.
“It was totally amazing. Just the entire experience seeing all these kids that are my age, a little bit older, a little big younger, just totally engrossed in politics and leading discussion. I can’t even describe it, it’s just amazing,” Smith said.
“So many people were getting called on so fast, but it was so fun. You got to sit there and hear the most controversial bills and then some of the weirdest bills,” Clinger said.
As much fun as she had, Clinger said the days were long, saying they spent about 13 hours in the capitol building each day. She said people brought water and snacks with them to make it through the day.
Smith was in the House of Representatives her first year, and is in the Senate this year, also serving as the minority party leader. She will delegate speaking time and lead caucus time in the morning.
“No one (from Brookville) had ever run for anything and got elected, so it was just truly a new experience and I’m hoping that a lot of other kids will choose to run for things in the future,” Smith said.
She is still considering the possibility of having a minor in politics in college, but is planning to attend Westminster for a major in English and a minor in education. She originally joined the club to help her talk more and get out of her shell.
Smith said YAG has helped her breath out of her shell and has allowed her “to flourish and find my voice.”
“During my years in the program, I have been able to find and amplify my voice through various opportunities that I have so graciously been awarded,” Smith said.
She is also the first Brookville delegate to be named a Conference on National Affairs delegate, which she earned at Model Convention last year.
Clinger joined for a similar reason, and is in judicial, which she joined because it makes her talk. In this branch, students are given a case to study leading up to convention. Once there, they are told which side of the case they have to argue with justices and are judged on how well they know case law and details of the case in question.
Something else that stuck out to her was how it was entirely student run, with the adults only standing along the edges of the room and supervising.
“There’s adults around the side, but these kids are so passionate about this club that nobody had to step in or anything,” Clinger said.
The first year she went, she was part of the House. She is eager for the new experience of being in the courtrooms once she gets to the conference again this year.
Clinger has a goal of law school in mind for beyond high school, and said she found this through YAG and joining the judicial branch.