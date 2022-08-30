BROOKVILLE — Today’s senior centers are delivering vital connections to help all older adults age well. Senior centers offer a vibrant, action-packed combination of exercise programs, volunteering, transportation, and tasty dining.
During the pandemic, senior centers pivoted to provide grab and go meals, take home activities, and emergency meal boxes. September is National Senior Center Month, and all four Jefferson County Senior Centers are celebrating these shared experiences that strengthen community connections for older adults.
From fiber arts classes to grocery bingo, and dances to technology classes, the Brockwayville Depot, Brookville Heritage House, Punxsutawney Area Center, and Reynoldsville Foundry are a community hub where older adults find friendship, meaning, and purpose. To share the power of these connections, Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging has planned special events to celebrate Senior Center Month, including the annual Senior Picnic and Health Fair at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 22, at the Jefferson County Fairground. This event used to take place the week during the annual fair. All the familiar activities including health screenings, giveaways, and lunch will be provided this year.
“Our members are finding opportunity and strength every day,” Tammy Miller, center coordinator of Brookville Heritage House, said. “We serve them and this community the best we can with fun and engaging programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help them stay healthy and independent.”
Senior Center Month emphasizes the tremendous potential senior centers deliver in their communities, including programming that empowers older adults to holistically age well and strengthen mind, body, spirit, and community connections.
Senior Centers also provide Medicare insurance counseling, congregate meals, grab and go meals, exercise classes, volunteer opportunities, art classes, and more.
To learn more about JCAAA Senior Centers call 814-849-3096 or visit online at www.jcaaa.org or on Facebook.