BROOKVILLE — Today’s senior centers are delivering vital connections to help all older adults age well. Senior centers offer a vibrant, action-packed combination of exercise programs, volunteering, transportation, and tasty dining.

During the pandemic, senior centers pivoted to provide grab and go meals, take home activities, and emergency meal boxes. September is National Senior Center Month, and all four Jefferson County Senior Centers are celebrating these shared experiences that strengthen community connections for older adults.

