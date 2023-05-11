BROOKVILLE — Hundreds of questions about everything from cosmetics to healthy eating to end-of-life planning were answered for senior citizens who attended the second annual Happy Healthy You Day at Heritage House last week.
The day was designed “as a fun day for seniors to enjoy themselves and learn things they might not know about,” Tammy Miller, coordinator at Heritage House, said. “There was a lot of information for seniors about services that will benefit them as well as services in the area they can take advantage of.”
“We had approximately 100 people through the doors and a great variety of vendors and businesses came out to help us make the day special for the seniors,” Miller said. “This was a free day for the seniors to get out and enjoy all while getting some health and wellness education under one roof — fun, information, and a little pampering, too!
“We had vendors, businesses, cosmetology students, a massage therapist, health and wellness products/vendors, nurses with medication management, heart health, blood pressures, as diabetes care, as well as PA state Representative Brian Smith’s office, PA Dept of Military and Veterans Affairs/Northwestern Region, and more. It was a great mix of information and it really covered a wide range of topics with something for everyone.”
One of the most popular stations at the event gave seniors an opportunity to meet and talk with cosmetology students from Jeff Tech. Instructor Bonnie Skinner said, “Our students provided the attendees complementary manicures and facial makeup. The students really enjoyed the experience. This activity strengthens the student’s practical skills and the value of community service.”
Vendors and providers offered information and products on a wide selection of goods and services available locally, with many offering handouts and give-aways. A wide variety of door prizes were awarded at the end of the event.
Miller encourages “any senior to stop by and see what we are all about. We are a very active senior center with different activities planned for each day of the week as well as serving a hot nutritious lunch Monday through Friday at noon. You never know, you might even make a new friend or two and find a new hobby.” For more information call 814-849-3391.