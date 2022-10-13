BROOKVILLE — The new lunch program began last week by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging (JCAAA) is off to a good start.
Each Tuesday seniors from Jefferson County and nearby communities in Clarion County are able to enjoy a free lunch at Eats and Sweets restaurant in Summerville. The program kicked off last week with more than 20 senior citizens enjoying a taco salad lunch at the restaurant.
Cheryl Muders, long-term care director for the JCAAA, said, “The senior meals at Summerville Eats and Sweets had a successful first day that we hope will continue.
“We appreciate all the hard work and the dedication that Summerville Eats and Sweets has shown to get this program up and rolling. The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is looking forward to a long lasting partnership to serve the seniors in Summerville and the surrounding areas.”
Autumn Berfield, owner of the restaurant, said the first day of the program “was great.” She said 20 to 22 meals were served “and multiple needs assessments came in. We are very blessed with this opportunity to provide this opportunity, and we hope that it grows.”
The meals are available for dine-in or take-out, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with no reservations required.
The lunch, which is paid by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, will include an entree such as a mashed potato bowl, grilled cheese sandwich and homemade vegetable soup or a chef salad. Also included in the meal will be coffee, milk or water. Extras, such as pie or ice cream, must be paid by the customer.
To receive the lunches, seniors are asked to complete an assessment form for the JCAAA. The forms are available at local senior centers, the JCAAA office on Main Street in Brookville, and also at Eats and Sweets.