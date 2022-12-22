BROOKVILLE — Starting with rolls of wool yarn, crafty women at The Heritage. House in Brookville and The Foundry in Reynoldsville soon discovered they had created one-of-a-kind Christmas stockings.
The women completed their project in 10-day residencies at the senior centers. They met for a two-hour class, taught twice a week for five weeks by guest artist Sandy Trimble.
“Some of them reviewed the felting processes and dry felting,” she said, “and then we made Christmas stockings,” modeled after Christmas stockings Trimble hangs up every year. The stockings are large enough that “they can put cats in them, they can put kids in them or whatever else they might want,” Trimble said.
Each of the stockings reflected a personal interest of the woman designing the stocking. Patreen Raybuck, of Sigel, put a picture of her cat, PJ, on the stocking she made “for my baby. He likes his stocking.” Another stocking was named after the owner’s dog.
Raybuck, who has taken other felting classes at Heritage House, said she learned “how to start with a ball of wool and make a stocking. We rolled it and rolled it, then felted it on to the plastic in the middle. It took a while, but it really wasn’t hard,” she said.
After the stockings were completed, “when they had time they made snowmen, using the needle felting process. Someone brought in wire and made arms for their snowman; they were incredible,” Trimble said. The stockings and snowmen were displayed in the senior centers.
This was Trimble’s fifth year conducting felting classes at The Foundry and her second year at The Heritage House. Other felting projects have included purses, scarves, quilts, puppets and memory pictures.
She works with all age groups, not only to teach new skills, but to build confidence.
The felting class was offered through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts, administered by Artspath of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Jeff Wacker, coordinator of the Arts-in-Education Services at IUP, said, “These ladies rock. They are so good, so wonderful to work with, fun and very talented.”
He recalled the first residency five years ago. “They thought felting meant you bought the felt from the store, cut it out and made your project. When Sandy came in with all this raw wool, they kind of went, ‘you want us to do what?’ But that first project all came together and they were sold.”
Wacker works with the Artspath program in Jefferson, Indiana, Armstrong, Butler and Clarion counties. “We place professional artists in schools, senior centers, veterans homes and even prisons to present quality arts experiences, which are generally a minimum of 10 days long,” he said. “This gives people a chance to get into the process, which can be as important as the project.”
For more information on ArtsPath and artist residencies, contact Jeff Wacker at 724-357-4565 or at jwacker@iup.edu.