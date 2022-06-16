BROOKVILLE — Scarves made from raw wool were recently completed by a group of women at the Heritage House in Brookville and The Foundry in Reynoldsville.
The women were participants in a spring ArtsPath program, provided by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging through a grant from the PA Council on the Arts.
The women worked in pairs and each woman learned the technique for completing three different scarves during the five-week program.
“We helped each other to work through the process,” Donna Schuckers said. “It was quite a process.”
Under the guidance of guest artist Sandy Trimble, the women started with a mound of raw wool and learned the process of felting, to make it into a colorful scarf. Trimble is an accomplished fiber artist, working in a variety of mediums.
Most of the women in the classes had participated last year, when felt purses were made.
Joyce Wills, who was in her first class working with the felting process, said she “enjoyed it so much. We had so much fun and I would do it again, in a heartbeat.”
Looking ahead to their next project, the women will be meeting in the fall to make Christmas stockings.
Tammy Miller, center director at Heritage House, said the group is anxiously waiting for their next class. “They really enjoy learning and making these projects with the raw wool and it is amazing that they start with a ball of raw wool and make it in to something you can use/wear. I always love listening to them work and then seeing what they come up with when the class is over because each finished product is different per the individual that makes it.”
Trimble said she works with all age groups, both to build confidence and to teach new skills. She has been working with Jefferson County’s senior centers for several years.
Jeff Wacker, director of the ArtsPath program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), said the arts-in-education program partners with the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts (PCA). One of the 14 programs funded by PCA, ArtsPath offers “lots of artists in different disciplines. We place professional artists in residences, schools, senior central, veterans homes and even prisons” to present the quality arts experiences, which “are generally a minimum of 10 days long,” Wacker said. “This gives people a chance to get into the process, which can be as important as the project.”
Looking at the scarves created by the women at The Foundry, Wacker said, “These ladies become pretty amazing. They have done some wonderful projects.”
For more information on ArtsPath and artist residencies, contact Jeff Wacker at 724-357-4565 or at jwacker@iup.edu.