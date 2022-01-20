REYNOLDSVILLE — As of the 2021-22 school year, Amber Siar is a new science and mathematics instructor at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School).
Currently, she teaches biology, pre-algebra and geometry.
Siar’s experience in the general workforce, though, goes way back.
“I became a certified teacher about 17 years ago,” she said. “Since then, I have taught environmental education at a conservation district, parent education for Early Head Start, early childhood education for a family literacy program and I taught science and math at Abraxas.
“I even worked part-time for a community college in the student services department.”
Something that makes Siar stand out is she is always showing students how they can use mathematical concepts in their real everyday lives.
“I’m always asked by students ‘When will I use this in my life?’” she said. “I want to learn new ways to connect pre-algebra and geometry to their shop classes so they can see the value in learning it.”
Thus far, Siar said she is really enjoying the staff at Jeff Tech. This is her first public school teaching position.
“I have had a lot of support from the science and math departments, which has helped my transition go much more smoothly,” she said. “The students have been great, too.”
Siar, who teaches a lot of ninth-grade students, said both she and the freshmen were in the same situation, learning the “ins and outs” of a new school.
“I feel like we are all learning new things together,” she noted.
Siar says she hopes to teach at Jeff Tech for the rest of her professional career. While doing so, she also hopes to start working toward achieving a master’s degree.
“I see myself teaching here for many years,” she said.