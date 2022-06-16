BROOKVILLE — When the Brookville Laurel Festival’s annual sidewalk sale gets underway Friday morning, shoppers will have an opportunity to visit booths set up by more than 100 vendors, crafters, bakers and more.
“We have more than doubled our vendors from last year,” Laurel board member Renee Pontious said. There will be something for everyone at this year’s sidewalk sale.
A new event has been added for shoppers and vendors — the Sidewalk Sale Safari.
“There will be 10 safari spots throughout downtown,” Pontious said. “Anyone (vendors or shoppers) can get a Sidewalk Sale Safari Passport at the Laurel Festival table on the park grass (near the courthouse), then visit each of the 10 spots to get a “stamp” at each stop. Once the passport is filled, it can be dropped off at the Laurel Festival table.” There is no age limit to participate.
The safari stops will be located at end points of each street and will include vendors and retail stores.
At 3 p.m. Friday Pontious will “be drawing for some awesome prizes that include a Kate Spade wallet, Kate Spade laptop sleeve, Vera Bradley gift sets, jewelry and more!” Winners need not be present for the drawing.
Pontious said she is hoping the new Sidewalk Safari “”will give people more motivation to walk the entire town and see all the amazing vendors and sales!”The sidewalk sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street.