PUNXSUTAWNEY — A pair of Punxsutawney sisters have reestablished a business their late mother first started in the 1990s, but is a perfect fit for today’s society in Shirley’s Home Phlebotomy Draws, a mobile phlebotomy business.
Ronda Reed and Christie Brown have restarted the home phlebotomy business, still in their mother’s name, and with the same spirit of caring for people that Shirley Pennington had when founding the business. The sisters said they are honored to carry on this legacy of their mom, and expand on her business idea.
“It just makes you proud, it just fills your heart with joy knowing you helped,” Reed said. “And I love leaving someone’s home knowing that I just made a new friend.”
Reed said a sense of joy from the job comes from leaving a patient’s home and knowing she’s fulfilled a need and made their life better.
“It makes us proud that our mom started this, and that she carried it on to us, because if she didn’t start that back then, I don’t know if we would ever even think of this. But it does make me proud that we had a mother that was caring enough to do what she did so that we can carry on,” Brown said. “And I love telling our mom’s story, it just makes me proud of the family we came from.”
They describe their mom as a loving and fun person who was also caring for others.
Their father, Pastor John Pennington, said Shirley first started working in healthcare around the time he graduated from seminary school in Arkansas in 1977. She was preparing to go to nursing school when her husband was called to go to Pennsylvania. She tried three years in a row to be accepted at nursing school here, and decided to work at Jefferson Manor. After years of working there, Shirley decided to be trained in phlebotomy.
The family recalled Shirley preparing to go to Pittsburgh for certification, when she was offered on the job training with a doctor in Brookville. She completed her training, and worked in several hospitals for years.
When the Penningtons moved back to Punxsutawney from another church appointment, Shirley decided to start her own home phlebotomy business.
“She worked at three hospitals down there at one time, and finally after four years of that, we moved back to Punxsy, and she said at that particular point that she was just going to set up her own home phlebotomy,” Pennington said.
John recalled her business doing well and growing at the time. Shirley had to step away from the business around 2001 when she was sick with pancreatitis.
Brown and Reed also followed in their mom’s footsteps early on, and attended phlebotomy school in Pittsburgh together in 1992. The two tried to keep up with their mother’s business when she got sick, but they also had small children and other jobs of their own at that time.
“Ronda and I tried to keep it going for the patients that she had, but we weren’t able to grow it anymore, and that was before cell phones and social media,” Brown said.
The pair lost their mother in November 2021, and about eight months ago Brown asked Reed about restarting her business. Reed said it’s much harder for people to get to the lab for blood work today than it used to be. The staffing shortages in the healthcare industry have led to limited hours, and often long wait times.
“That is our way, too, of carrying on her legacy. She’s always wanted to help people, and that’s kind of how we are as well,” Brown said.
“She knew the need for it and everything. The need for shut-ins and people who have a hard time getting out,” Reed said.
While the service was started with the elderly in mind, the sisters have been surprised to find their services utilized for all ages for many reasons. They have visited many children, finding them to be calmer when having blood drawn in their own home. The Amish community have also been using their services a lot.
They agreed they enjoy running this business to be able to help anyone who might struggle to get out to an appointment otherwise.
“As fast paced as the world is today, there’s a lot of people who don’t have time to just take off work and go to the lab,” Reed said.
They will meet people anywhere that works for them, from their homes to their work, and at any time of the day. Brown has met with several people between 5 to 6 a.m. before they have to go to work. She said doing it this way also helps with fasting that has to be done before some bloodwork.
“So, it’s not only for the elderly, it is for the working people that can’t get to the lab,” Brown said. “There’s no more going to get your bloodwork done on your lunch break.”
Reed and Brown are currently serving all of Jefferson County, parts of Clearfield County, and northern Indiana County. There is a convenience fee, which depends on where a client is located. Patrons must have a doctor’s order for their services, and they can utilize any of the area hospitals or True Choice for testing. The pair have found True Choice to be a good option for those without insurance for cheaper test costs.
While health insurance covers the blood tests, Brown said she provides a receipt to customers for their services, and suggests they turn it in to their insurance as well to try and get reimbursed for the convenience fee. They offer routine, stat, and fasting labs.
“Nothing makes me more happy than when I’m able to walk into someone’s house and they don’t even have to get out of their chair,” Brown said.
Brown said they are also partnering with a gender reveal company, Peekaboo, and with one tube can test for a baby’s gender at six weeks pregnant, and have an answer within three days.
They are also both DOT and nonDOT drug screening certified, and can do in house tests and rapid drug screenings. Along with blood tests, Brown and Reed can also do prenatal profiles, urine and stool specimen transports, flu and COVID swabs, throat and MRSA cultures, regularly scheduled checks for those who need medication monitoring, and cancer screening bloodwork.
“It’s a different world today. It’s so much bigger than what it used to be. People’s lives are so crazy they don’t have time,” Reed said.
Brown said they are still looking into even more services they can offer as they find more possibilities.
Appointments can be made on their website, shirleyshomephlebotomydraws.godaddysites.com, or by calling Reed at 814-952-8209 or Brown at 814-952-0119, or have doctors fax orders to 814-938-9815. The business can also be found on Facebook under the same name.