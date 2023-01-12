SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following students from your coverage area were named to the dean’s list:

  • Aundalynn Aljoe of DuBois.
  • Madison Barr of Punxsutawney.
  • Alyssa Bittner of DuBois.
  • Autumn Blommen of Brockway.
  • Andrew Boyle of DuBois.
  • Ethan Brentham of Brookville.
  • Alyssa Campbell of Punxsutawney.
  • Brett Carrier of Brookville.
  • McKenzie Coder of Ridgway.
  • Triston Cowan of DuBois.
  • Luke Cussins of Marienville.
  • Mia Daniels of Dayton.
  • Austin Dubay of Brookville.
  • Bryan Dworek of Brookville.
  • Austin Erich of Ridgway.
  • Adler Fleming of Brookville.
  • Leah Fox of DuBois.
  • Jordan Frano of DuBois.
  • Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
  • Ryan Geer of Brookville.
  • Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
  • Grace Hall of Punxsutawney.
  • Kaleb Hand of DuBois.
  • Kelsey Heindl of Ridgway.
  • Michaela Herzing of Ridgway.
  • Kyra Hoover of DuBois.
  • Lauren Hoover of DuBois.
  • Jaylie Johnson of Ridgway.
  • Nina Kahle of Brookville.
  • Alyssa Kasmierski of Ridgway.
  • Ethan Kemmer of Ridgway.
  • Ian Koehler of Falls Creek.
  • Shane Krizmanich of Dayton.
  • Jason Kucmeroski of Ridgway.
  • Kara Marshall of Smicksburg.
  • Raleigh Mechling of Clarion.
  • Tyler Merritt of Ridgway.
  • Morgan Monnoyer of Brookville.
  • Madison Moore of Mayport.
  • Dory Morgan of DuBois.
  • Salem Murray of Brockway.
  • Shaylee Patterson of Ridgway.
  • Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
  • Alexander Phillips of Reynoldsville.
  • Ethan Presloid of Punxsutawney.
  • Makayla Robertson of Reynoldsville.
  • Samuel Rodgers of Reynoldsville.
  • Joshua Salada of Brockway.
  • Eric Salberg of Ridgway.
  • Erica Selfridge of DuBois.
  • Claire Shaffer of DuBois.
  • Neeva Skellen of Ridgway.
  • Abbey Stello of Punxsutawney.
  • Kali Tarle of DuBois.
  • Caylee Thompson of DuBois.
  • Savannah Welder of Punxsutawney.
  • Elizabeth Wingard of Brookville.
  • Madisyn Wolfe of Sigel.

