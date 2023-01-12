SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from your coverage area were named to the dean’s list:
- Aundalynn Aljoe of DuBois.
- Madison Barr of Punxsutawney.
- Alyssa Bittner of DuBois.
- Autumn Blommen of Brockway.
- Andrew Boyle of DuBois.
- Ethan Brentham of Brookville.
- Alyssa Campbell of Punxsutawney.
- Brett Carrier of Brookville.
- McKenzie Coder of Ridgway.
- Triston Cowan of DuBois.
- Luke Cussins of Marienville.
- Mia Daniels of Dayton.
- Austin Dubay of Brookville.
- Bryan Dworek of Brookville.
- Austin Erich of Ridgway.
- Adler Fleming of Brookville.
- Leah Fox of DuBois.
- Jordan Frano of DuBois.
- Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
- Ryan Geer of Brookville.
- Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
- Grace Hall of Punxsutawney.
- Kaleb Hand of DuBois.
- Kelsey Heindl of Ridgway.
- Michaela Herzing of Ridgway.
- Kyra Hoover of DuBois.
- Lauren Hoover of DuBois.
- Jaylie Johnson of Ridgway.
- Nina Kahle of Brookville.
- Alyssa Kasmierski of Ridgway.
- Ethan Kemmer of Ridgway.
- Ian Koehler of Falls Creek.
- Shane Krizmanich of Dayton.
- Jason Kucmeroski of Ridgway.
- Kara Marshall of Smicksburg.
- Raleigh Mechling of Clarion.
- Tyler Merritt of Ridgway.
- Morgan Monnoyer of Brookville.
- Madison Moore of Mayport.
- Dory Morgan of DuBois.
- Salem Murray of Brockway.
- Shaylee Patterson of Ridgway.
- Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
- Alexander Phillips of Reynoldsville.
- Ethan Presloid of Punxsutawney.
- Makayla Robertson of Reynoldsville.
- Samuel Rodgers of Reynoldsville.
- Joshua Salada of Brockway.
- Eric Salberg of Ridgway.
- Erica Selfridge of DuBois.
- Claire Shaffer of DuBois.
- Neeva Skellen of Ridgway.
- Abbey Stello of Punxsutawney.
- Kali Tarle of DuBois.
- Caylee Thompson of DuBois.
- Savannah Welder of Punxsutawney.
- Elizabeth Wingard of Brookville.
- Madisyn Wolfe of Sigel.