PUNXSUTAWNEY — Some activities are super sloppy, but can teach kids about science in a fun way.
Sloppy Science Day will return to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center (PWDC) on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Lisa Waksmunski, PWDC director, “Sloppy Science Day is all about getting kids interested in science and learning with activities that are hands on and fun. They can dive right into these messy experiments and become part of them.”
Popular activities making a return from previous years are the Sensory Dig where children get their hands in a pool full of pudding to find what’s hidden; Extreme Bubbles, a chance to make some of the biggest bubbles you’ll ever see; Fizzy Science, the exploding soda and candy geysers; and a fan favorite, Sun-Bleached Tees, will unveil the artist in everyone. A new experiment for everyone’s enjoyment this year is Vomiting Watermelons, which is one participants will not want to miss.
Children of all ages can participate in Sloppy Science Day, but PWDC requires those ages 12 and under be accompanied through the activities by a parent or adult.
The cost for children ages 3 and up is $12, for adults who are accompanying children, the cost is $8. Children 2 and under are free.
For more information about Sloppy Science Day, visit weatherdiscovery.org, email educator@weatherdiscovery.org or call 814-938-1000.