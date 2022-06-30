CLARION — One of the oldest families in the United States will hold its 400th reunion in Clarion this summer.
The Smith family landed in New England in 1622. The famous Mayflower landed with the pilgrims in 1620 at Plymouth Rock. The Smiths were aboard either the Sparrow or the Charity two years later.
According to Gary Smith, president of the reunion organization, William Smith arrived in the Massachusetts colony but eventually settled in Connecticut.
“Hulett and Eunice Smith came to Jefferson County in 1816,” Smith said. “According to Jefferson County historians, they were the first permanent settlers in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson will give official recognition to the family this year.
Sen. Cris Dush recognized the family on its 200th anniversary in Jefferson County in 2016 when he was a state representative.
Modern DNA technology has helped expand the Smith Family Reunion thanks to some connections on Ancestry.com.
“We have people coming from California, Montana, Florida, Massachusetts, and everywhere in between,” Smith said. “We have people coming I’ve never met — we met on Ancestry.com through DNA. Kim Smith Demor is a walking genealogy dictionary, and she has put a ton of work in to invite these people. We’re looking for a big number of people this year.”
The Smith Family Reunion will be held in Clarion on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., there will be a special recognition by county, state, and federal officials; food is at 5 p.m., and then fireworks by Peak Pyro Productions by Kellners at 9 p.m.
Smith said that if any other Smiths are interested in joining, they can contact him at 814-715-0477.