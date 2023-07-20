Some residents question renewal of swimming co-op {child_byline}Patti Slaughter Jeffersonian Democrat Staff Writer{/child_byline} BROOKVILLE — “Doing what is best for our students” led to a lengthy debate among members of the Brookville Area School Board Monday night as renewal of co-op agreements for swimming students from three area schools were discussed. Students from North Clarion, Clarion and Clarion-Limestone schools currently swim as part of the Brookville team. The first co-op agreement with North Clarion was approved in 2012. Clarion became a co-op two years ago and Clarion-Limestone was added last year. Asking the board to discontinue the co-op program were Lyndy Bowser, who has been involved as a parent, member of the boosters club and as a coach; and board members Erin Schiafone and Matt Park. Bowser said when the co-op students came, “I refused to let them replace a Brookville swimmer. Our swimmers work hard; every place they take is important. The last thing we should be doing is causing our athletes more anxiety and adding to their mental stress by replacing them with swimmers from another community.” Schiafone used a whiteboard to show how many positions are available in any swim meet, and said the positions are given to the swimmers with the fastest times. Because swimmers from the other schools have faster times than Brookville’s swimmers, “If we continue the co-op, it will keep our girls out of the pool,” she said. Park said the co-op is “designed to bring more numbers into your program. In my experience what happens is the home school participation goes backwards. I cannot get on board with altering” the experiences of Brookville students “by bumping our people down the ladder.” Parents, students, coaches and board members spoke in favor of continuing the co-op swim program. Students Emma Fiscus, Ella Fiscus and Violet Harper, past and present members of the swim team, said bringing in the co-op students “made the team stronger” and “pushed us to be better.” Emma Fiscus said, “Being on a team is about selflessness; it’s about building each other up, working together to be better. It’s about cheering each other even when you didn’t perform as well as you were hoping you would. It’s about welcoming new teammates, whether you can help them or they can help you be better. A team is not about individual performance or individual gain. A team is not about competing against each other. Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn just how valuable it is to be part of a true team. In the end they are all wearing Brookville swimsuits and caps, having gone to all the same practices and meets, contributing just as much to the team. I hope the school board will keep in mind the true meaning of a team when they make this decision.” Coach Ray Doolittle encouraged the board to approve the co-op program. Pointing to student swimmers in the audience, he said, “I think there are kids behind me and you’ve heard from other kids through email that welcome the co-op swimmers onto this team. Not that they’re being displaced, not that they’re stealing a lane, stealing a spot, stealing a podium, but they welcome those swimmers for the friendships, for the camaraderie, the laughter, the good times that come from being fellow athletes.” Board member Herb McConnell questioned why the opposition to the co-op is being made this year, when the agreements have been approved without question in previous years. “This doesn’t become an issue, except when the competition is not working in favor of our kids. For the adults here now, where were those objections before? We as the board are left holding the bag. Whatever we do is not going to make some of you happy. I’m sorry we didn’t see this opposition when we first started the co-op program, because anybody that believes you are going to start a co-op program and not have people that are not in your school become more competitive than some of the people in your school, it just isn’t going to happen.” Board member Chris Rhodes said “my goal is to give my players the best chance.” Referring to his own experiences, he said, “There were times I had to work my butt off to earn a spot, and I did. There were times that I wasn’t good enough to earn a spot, and that’s okay. It drove me to work harder.” Board member Luc Doolittle, who coaches the YMCA swimmers, said, “Competition drives the swimmer. What keeps that swimmer motivated is the push to win.” Board member Fred Park repeated the thoughts of other board members, saying, “Every decision we vote on is for the Brookville students.” Judy Clerx and Laura Lee Harper also spoke about the positive experiences their grandson and son had with co-op programs. The board will vote at the August 21 meeting to continue the co-op swimming program as it now exists. If the motion fails, an amended motion may be considered. The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
BROOKVILLE — “Doing what is best for our students” led to a lengthy debate among members of the Brookville Area School Board Monday night as renewal of co-op agreements for swimming students from three area schools were discussed.
Students from North Clarion, Clarion and Clarion-Limestone schools currently swim as part of the Brookville team. The first co-op agreement with North Clarion was approved in 2012. Clarion became a co-op two years ago and Clarion-Limestone was added last year.
Asking the board to discontinue the co-op program were Lyndy Bowser, who has been involved as a parent, member of the boosters club and as a coach; and board members Erin Schiafone and Matt Park.
Bowser said when the co-op students came, “I refused to let them replace a Brookville swimmer. Our swimmers work hard; every place they take is important. The last thing we should be doing is causing our athletes more anxiety and adding to their mental stress by replacing them with swimmers from another community.”
Schiafone used a whiteboard to show how many positions are available in any swim meet, and said the positions are given to the swimmers with the fastest times. Because swimmers from the other schools have faster times than Brookville’s swimmers, “If we continue the co-op, it will keep our girls out of the pool,” she said.
Park said the co-op is “designed to bring more numbers into your program. In my experience what happens is the home school participation goes backwards. I cannot get on board with altering” the experiences of Brookville students “by bumping our people down the ladder.”
Parents, students, coaches and board members spoke in favor of continuing the co-op swim program.
Students Emma Fiscus, Ella Fiscus and Violet Harper, past and present members of the swim team, said bringing in the co-op students “made the team stronger” and “pushed us to be better.”
Emma Fiscus said, “Being on a team is about selflessness; it’s about building each other up, working together to be better. It’s about cheering each other even when you didn’t perform as well as you were hoping you would. It’s about welcoming new teammates, whether you can help them or they can help you be better. A team is not about individual performance or individual gain. A team is not about competing against each other. Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn just how valuable it is to be part of a true team. In the end they are all wearing Brookville swimsuits and caps, having gone to all the same practices and meets, contributing just as much to the team. I hope the school board will keep in mind the true meaning of a team when they make this decision.”
Coach Ray Doolittle encouraged the board to approve the co-op program. Pointing to student swimmers in the audience, he said, “I think there are kids behind me and you’ve heard from other kids through email that welcome the co-op swimmers onto this team. Not that they’re being displaced, not that they’re stealing a lane, stealing a spot, stealing a podium, but they welcome those swimmers for the friendships, for the camaraderie, the laughter, the good times that come from being fellow athletes.”
Board member Herb McConnell questioned why the opposition to the co-op is being made this year, when the agreements have been approved without question in previous years. “This doesn’t become an issue, except when the competition is not working in favor of our kids. For the adults here now, where were those objections before? We as the board are left holding the bag. Whatever we do is not going to make some of you happy. I’m sorry we didn’t see this opposition when we first started the co-op program, because anybody that believes you are going to start a co-op program and not have people that are not in your school become more competitive than some of the people in your school, it just isn’t going to happen.”
Board member Chris Rhodes said “my goal is to give my players the best chance.” Referring to his own experiences, he said, “There were times I had to work my butt off to earn a spot, and I did. There were times that I wasn’t good enough to earn a spot, and that’s okay. It drove me to work harder.”
Board member Luc Doolittle, who coaches the YMCA swimmers, said, “Competition drives the swimmer. What keeps that swimmer motivated is the push to win.”
Board member Fred Park repeated the thoughts of other board members, saying, “Every decision we vote on is for the Brookville students.”
Judy Clerx and Laura Lee Harper also spoke about the positive experiences their grandson and son had with co-op programs.
The board will vote at the August 21 meeting to continue the co-op swimming program as it now exists. If the motion fails, an amended motion may be considered.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 21, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.