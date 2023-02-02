Sometimes when we say good-bye to someone, we don’t realize that will be the last time we will say those words to our friend or loved one.
Last week we received the news that Pastor Ben Austin, whom many in town will remember, went to sleep one night and woke up in his eternal home.
To say he will be missed is a vast understatement. Those who knew him were always encouraged by his quick wit, infectious laughter, enthusiasm and his compassion. It was a privilege to know him as a friend.
A few hours after learning that we have lost Ben, I got a call that one of our fur babies was going to sleep, because cancer was filling her body. Every time I would see her, Pepper would stick her nose in my pocket to see if there was a treat hiding there for her. Once the treats were gone, she would curl up near me, just in case another treat might be waiting for her.
Saying good-bye is never easy. It doesn’t matter if the loved one is a family member, pet or friend. They are a part of our life and wiggle their way into our heart. When we lose them, we lose a part of ourselves that cannot be replaced. New pets, family members and friends might come in to our lives and be loved just as much, but those we have lost are never forgotten, never replaced.
Today might be the last chance we have to show or tell someone how much we love them, how important they are to us. Granted, we cannot visit dozens of family members or even call everyone we might like to every day, but there are lots of ways to keep in touch with loved ones, letting them know how much we care. Cards, text messages, phone calls now and then, a doggie treat in your pocket — such simple little things that can mean so much.
Years ago country singer Garth Brooks had a song that asked a powerful question: “If tomorrow never comes, will she know how much I loved her?” None of us has any guarantee of tomorrow — right now is all we have.
We all know that every coin has two sides, and President Lincoln said “Actions speak louder than words.” On the one side of the coin are the actions we take to show others that we care (Remember, the Apostle John said it’s not enough to say we love someone, we have to show them!). On the flip side of the coin we show how much (or how little) we care by the words we fail to say, the things we fail to do.
It is so easy to say “I’ll do that tomorrow,” but sometimes tomorrow never comes and we have to say that last good-bye. Did Ben and Pepper know who loved them? I have a feeling they did.
p p p
Thought for the week — You never lose by loving. (Barbara de Angelis)