LUCINDA, Pa. — After a two year pandemic pause with only online activities, St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, will be held on Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda.
Two pre-festival kick-off events will be held this year: St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, July 2, at 8 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station, and a handmade quilt auction and sale is taking place online through July 2. The auction/sale began June 15.
Known since before 1939 for its delicious chicken dinners, nearly 2,000 home-cooked meals are served each year at the festival and include homemade pie and soup with their famous homemade noodles. The dining room will be serving from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.; takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Dinner prices are adults: $12; children ages 6 to 12: $6; and Children under 6: eat for free. Sheltered picnic tables, which can seat 150 to 200, will be available for those who opt to eat outdoors.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. and feature diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, an extensive Chinese auction, prize drawings and a concessions stand.
A cornerstone attraction is the quilt tent where many handmade quilts are slated to be awarded in drawings held throughout the day, with additional quilts offered at the Rosary Society booth and in the online auction/sale. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $1,050, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in Clarion’s tri-county area. A limited number will be available for direct purchase. A preview of the quilts is available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. Among the musicians scheduled to perform are: Clarion area’s Algebra One featuring traditional Celtic and folk music; Sean Carey & The Transit Band, of Oil City, performing a variety of classic hits, oldies, folk tunes and originals; singer/songwriter Joe Walters, of Strattanville, performing acoustic originals and well-known cover titles; Clarion resident Andy Lingwall showcasing a mix of folk, country and rock classics; and Zero to One featuring electronic/EDM music.
Called-number games will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon. Three special games will be held at 12 noon, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and features a $5,000 cash prize, VR game system, gift certificates, and other major cash awards.
Altogether more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides quality educational programs to children enrolled in Pre-K through sixth grade each year.
The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Rt. 66 in Lucinda (I-80 Exit 60, Rt. 66 north 10 miles) and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible. Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner. For more information visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call 814-226-7288.
Registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. on July 2 at the restored train station. Now in its 7th year, the race will start nearby at 8 a.m. on the Rail 66 Country Trail. The non-motorized four-season trail currently stretches 20 miles through the scenic countryside of northern Clarion County on the paved historic Knox-Kane railroad bed.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Rt. 66 N. Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling 814-226-7288. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.