ST. MARYS — PennDOT has announced the St. Marys Driver License Center located at 129 North Michael Street will relocate to a new facility at 1369 Bucktail Road (in Bucktail Village) in St. Marys.
The last day of driving licensing operations at the current location will be Thursday, June 22 and the last day of photo center operations will be Saturday, June 24. Both operations will commence at the new location on Wednesday, June 28.
The hours of operation for both centers will remain the same at the Bucktail Village location. The photo center will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The driver license center will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The new driver license center will provide customers with a larger, updated facility to better serve their needs. The facility is conveniently located and offers increased customer parking. Improvements also include more efficient customer flow through, the addition of an automated queuing system and additional seating. The new location will be approximately 3,300 square feet and will serve customers at four driver licensing workstations and one photo workstation.
Additionally, the new site includes enhancements featuring environmentally-friendly, green technology, including LED lights with energy-saving controls and high-efficiency restroom facilities with WaterSense faucets. These items allow the agency to promote responsible environmental stewardship while ultimately saving taxpayer dollars.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no additional fees for using online services.