PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police have filed a report, releasing the names of those involved in a two-vehicle accident outside of Punxsutawney on Route 36 last Wednesday that resulted in one driver being flown by helicopter from the scene.
According to the State Police report out of the Punxsutawney station, Kierstynn Kiehl, 18, of Mayport, was driving a Chevrolet Impala, and was flown from the scene. She was taken to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.
Jeremiah Bowley, 30, of Brookville, was driving a Perbilt semi-truck and was not injured in the accident. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Kiehl was charged for duties at the stop sign. It was previously reported that Punxsutawney Station 30 Fire Chief Doug McAffos said it appeared Kiehl had pulled out from Route 536 in front of the semi-truck.
McAfoos also said that the intersection has “been a bad intersection” for the department and there are quite a few accidents there.
According to the report, she was heavily entrapped and had to be extricated by mechanical means.
Those on scene were Jefferson County EMS, Stat Med-Evac, Punxsutawney Fire Department, PennDOT, and Brosius Towing.