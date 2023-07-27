BROOKVILLE — Severe thunderstorms swept through the area Thursday night, knocking out power in the Main Street area and causing minor commute issues.
According to Chris Clark, deputy director 911 operations for Jefferson County, the majority of the damage from the storm occurred in the northern portion of the county. Most of this damage involved trees and lines down around Brookville, Sigel, Brockway, and Reynoldsville.
“Brookville seemed to have the longest duration power outage that affected the Main Street area,” Clark said.
He said this caused early morning commute problems due to traffic signals being out.
Flooding was less of an issue despite heavy rain, as Clark said flooding “appeared to be localized to a brief period of flash flooding on roadways.”