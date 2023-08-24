PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area fire companies responded to multiple calls in Punxsutawney late Saturday night, including a structure fire and a possible explosion in the area of Advance Auto Parts.
The first call came in around 10:40 p.m. for a structure fire at an abandoned structure at 101 and 103 Marion Ave., just up the road from the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company. Elk Run Chief Doug McAfoos said the structure is a duplex, and most of the damage is contained to one of the apartments.
“I’m going to say it’s probably a complete loss. It was a duplex, and had two apartments in it side by side. It got into the second apartment a little bit, but it’s pretty bad,” McAfoos said.
McAfoos was first to arrive on scene, and he quickly called in a second alarm out of concern for other nearby structures.
“The neighboring garage is maybe 20 feet, 30 feet from it, and I know he just built it and I was worried about it. Being that late at night, I didn’t think we’d have the crew that we did,” McAfoos said. “I was one of the first ones here other than the neighbors and it was going pretty good in the basement and the first floor.”
He said he believes the fire started in the basement. The state police fire marshal was called to the scene, and further investigation is underway. McAfoos said he did not speak with the fire marshal Saturday night while he was on scene.
According to a state police report, the cause of the fire is still undetermined, and damage is estimated around $100,000.
McAfoos confirmed the building did not have anyone living in it.
He said the Punxsutawney Fire Department was having a gun raffle on Saturday, and the call came in just shortly after the volunteers returned home from cleaning up from the event.
“They had another call in Punxsy down at the Advance Auto right around the same time, but we had called in a second alarm for this one, so we had extra fire companies around to take care of that for us,” McAfoos said.
Fire crews from the surrounding area responded to a call for a possible explosion at Advance Auto, but were unable to determine what the cause was. The crews reported smoke behind the building once on scene. McAfoos said the business has been having trouble with the AC unit on the roof.
“They checked everything out and everything seemed to be alright, so they’re not 100 percent sure what all that was,” McAfoos said. “There was smoke behind the building.”
Elk Run Fire Company was called back out around 1 p.m. Sunday for a rekindle of the Marion Avenue fire.
Fire crews that responded to the initial call on Marion Avenue were Elk Run, Central, and Lindsey of Punxsutawney; McCalmont Township, Big Run, Brookville, Oliver Township, Pinecreek Township, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Summerville, and Perry Township of Jefferson County; and Mahaffey, West Sandy, DuBois, and Rescue Hose and Ladder Company of Clearfield County. Brookville, Oliver Township, and West Sandy later responded to the Advance Auto call.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call state police at 814-368-9230.