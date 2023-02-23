BROOKVILLE — An induction ceremony was held last Wednesday evening at Brookville Area High School for eighth and ninth graders who have qualified for membership in National Junior Honor Society.
Superintendent Erich May welcomed the inductees and their family members in attendance.
He thanked the parents and grandparents who were attending and who have been “raising their kids right. Without you they wouldn’t be here.” He also thanked the faculty involved in the program and those serving as NJHS advisors, as well as the teachers, coaches and support staff “who have been helping us educate these students and serving as role models for them.”
Addressing the NJHS members, May said, “We need all of you who are in NJHS to be role models for the student body. There is all kinds of research and anecdotal evidence about the difficulties posed by early adolescence. Part of that is the increased influence of your peer group. Your friends are cool, but they’re not always right. You need to think for yourselves and think it through. Be leaders, not followers. Do the right things for the right reasons. Pay attention to people in the right ways. Help your peers be the best they can be. Set a good example, working hard, and be a team player. As members of this society, you represent us. As sons and daughters, you represent us, so represent us well.”
To be elected for membership in NJHS, a student must have a 94 percent average and write an essay. Members are required to complete 12 hours of community service, participate in a fundraiser and participate in a group service project.
NJHS president Corinne Siar said the candidates nominated for membership in NJHS have “demonstrated the qualities that serve as standards for the society.” Reviewing those qualities during a candle-lighting ceremony were ninth-grade members:
- Olivia Miller, scholarship — “Scholarship denotes commitment to learning. We should continue to learn, even when formal education has ended. Knowledge is one element in life which leads to the highest success and can be acquired through diligence and effort. Learning is the torch guiding us to understand the present and the light that illuminates the future.”
- Ty Fiscus, service — “Service can be established in the routine of the day’s work, where many opportunities arise to help others, both at school and in the community.” He said service is “to work for the benefit of those in need, without monetary compensation or public recognition. We are committed to volunteering our time and talents to the creation of a better tomorrow.”
- Corinne Siar, leadership — “Leadership should exert a wholesome influence on the school. The real leader strives to train and aid others to reach common goals of success. The price of leadership is sacrifice”
- Sorren Morelli, character — “Character is the force within the individual that distinguishes each person from others. It creates for each of us our individuality. It is that without which no one can respect one’s self nor hope to attain the respect of others. Character is achieved, and not received. It is the product of constant thought and action.”
- Zina Fike, citizenship — “Citzenship is the obligation each member of our society faces to live up to the democratic ideals given to us by the founders of our country. Good citizens work together to improve not only our lives, but the lives of all our fellow citizens. Good citizenship requires that we remain strong and vigilant in protecting the freedoms and rights that have been granted to us.”
Inductees then repeated their NJHS pledge and were presented a token of membership.
The induction ceremony included both ninth-grade members, who were not able to have their ceremony last year, and eighth grade members.
Ninth-grade members of the NJHS include Aubree Afton, Luke Burton, Zina Fike, Ty Fiscus, Laela Kammerdeiner, Sam Krug, Landen Marrara, Kamden Means, Olivia Miller, Sorren Morelli, Casey Riley, Daniel Shafer, Corinne Siar, Rayna Silvis, Jocelyn Smith, Sergio Still, Ella Weaver, Samantha Whitling and Emma Wilson.
Eighth-graders inducted into NJHS were Jayna Allshouse, Brooke Beal, Aubrey Belfiore, Jacob Clontz, Payton Eble, Luke Fiscus, Colton Gardner, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Carlee Lindemuth, Owen May, Gabby McLaughlin, Adeline Miller, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler Blake Porter, Declan Reitz, Jacob Schmidt, Evelyn Smith, Addison Stiver, Eric Young and Caleb Werner.
Faculty advisors for NJHS are Amber Siar and Andrea Taylor.
Refreshments were served following the ceremony.