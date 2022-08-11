BROOKVILLE — Elementary students are learning more about programs offered in the community during three one-week summer fun camps being held at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
BROOKVILLE — Elementary students are learning more about programs offered in the community during three one-week summer fun camps being held at Hickory Grove Elementary School.
The first camp was sponsored by Jefferson County Emergency Services.
Director Tracy Zents taught the students about basic emergency response, fire safety, wilderness survival and water safety. “He had many emergency service partners do real-life demonstrations and provide students with hands-on learning experiences,” Jess Weible, who serves as the after-school program and federal programs coordination for the Brookville School District, said. “He really did an outstanding job and the kids had so much fun.” At the end of the week he presented each of the students with a certificate.
This week CREATE Brookville is hosting an Art and Artisans camp. Students are doing poetry, painting, learning some art history and more.
Next week’s summer fun campers will be doing STEM activities with Jefferson County Penn State Extension.
All three camps were open to students in grades three through six.
“These summer fun camps are being provided with federal funding (ARP ESSER), which came with a funding obligation for school districts to use towards summer learning opportunities,” Weible said.
Weible expressed her thanks to “these important community partners, who have not only stepped up for us this summer, but support the district and community in different ways all year long. They have so much good stuff to teach kids and we’re always looking for opportunities to tap into the resources and knowledge around here and in our community. Our students are really enjoying all of the activities and our community partners have really gone above and beyond to offer awesome experiences for them.”
