BROOKVILLE — Approximately 110 students, dressed in their jammies and slippers, with many accompanied by their favorite bed buddy, enjoy stories, snacks and games at the annual Bedtime Story Night, held last Thursday evening at Pinecreek Elementary School as part of this year’s Read Across America celebration.
Bedtime Story Night has been held for more than 20 years in the Brookville School District for children in grades K-2. This year 35 parents and members of the community were on hand to read stories to the children.
A special appearance at Bedtime Story Night was made by The Cat in the Hat, who joined the children in listening to favorite stories. Among the guest readers were Sen. Cris Dush and his wife, Traci; and Abe and Gabby, Golden Retriever therapy dogs accompanied by owner Gary Fye.
The evening began with children signing their names to a large red and white hat like the hat worn by the Cat in the Hat. They also enjoyed a variety of paper activities. Along with listening to stories by celebrity readers, each child received a free book and a snack to take home.
Bedtime Story Night is sponsored by the Brookville Area Education Association (BAEA) and PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students).