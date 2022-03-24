SUMMERVILLE — Members of Living Church International in Summerville, along with team members from churches in Grove City, Ohio and California, will be traveling to India May 26 to June 6 to continue a mission program begun nearly 20 years ago.
The Kingdom Impact Team will be serving in the area of Bangalore and Karnataka in India.
The Rev. David Shay, pastor of Living Church, said he has been associated with the program for about ten years, but this is the first mission trip that will include team members from multiple churches.
He said the team will be working in a very poor area, “where there is a lot of poverty and sickness, lots of hunger.” Along with providing meals, the group will be ministering to the people, “mostly to youth. A lot of them have been rescued out of trafficking and slavery.”
One area the mission team will be focusing on is the orphanage which houses many of the children. Because several members of the team are licensed health care providers, including EMTs and nurses, health assessments will be provided.
Shay said a donor from Florida provided funding for additional rooms on the Christian school there, and the team hopes to finish that addition. “Some of these children, because they were rescued out of slavery and trafficking, have never been to school,” he said.
Shay said team members will be “loving the children in our orphanage and the needy in the surrounding slum area, inspiring souls with the Word of God, feeding the hungry who are suffering more acutely due to the Covid impact, and education through seminars for children, youth, school teachers and pastors.”
Each of the team members will be paying their own expenses for the mission trip. However, the church is accepting donations for the work that will be done there. “One hundred percent of every dollar that is donated goes directly to the mission work,” Shay said. “The more money we have, the more children we can feed.”
Anyone wanting to make a donation towards this mission trip can send their check to: Living Church International, 59 West Penn Street, Summerville, PA. 15864, with a notation for the mission trip.