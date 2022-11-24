SUMMERVILLE — Enthusiasm abounds as a group of volunteers is finalizing plans for the first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration in Summerville.
The group is planning a variety of family-friendly activities leading up to Sunday, December 4, when Santa Claus will come to town and the community Christmas tree will be lighted.
Preparations will continue when members of the community are invited to join Santa’s helpers at the Summerville Library to make decorations for the community tree. “We are hoping families will come and make a decoration and then put it on the tree,” Cheryl Furlong said. Right now “the tree is small, but it will grow with the community.” Those attending are asked to take their own glue gun; other supplies and ideas will be available at the library. This event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30.
Residents of Summerville are encouraged to participate in the community’s house-decorating contest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. This contest is being sponsored by the Summerville Library and participants can register at sumlibrary@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on Light-Up Night.
Residents are also being asked to participate in making Christmas signs which will be posted on the town’s street signs. “Use your imagination,” Anna Keith said. “Make an elf, a gingerbread man, candy cane or a star, even the Grinch. Small hula hoops make a great snowman or wreath.” Signs should be large enough to be seen, weather resistant and sturdy. They are to be placed on the street signs on December 3. Families wishing to participate should email beckyminick@gmail.com to claim their location.
Children wanting to write a letter to Santa will find a mailbox especially designed for those letters at the front of Eats and Sweets Restaurant.
The Sugar and Spice Light-Up Night activities will begin at 6:35 p.m. December 4 with the arrival of Santa Claus. Families are invited to help decorate the community tree, eat cookies, socialize around a warm fire and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf, the reindeer and other Christmas characters who might be with Santa.
At 6:45 p.m. the house-decorating winners will be announced and at 7 p.m. the Christmas tree will be blessed by Mike Smith. The evening’s festivities will close with a Christmas carol sing.
On Saturday, December 10, families are invited to the Summerville Fire Hall, where they can enjoy fun family crafts and watch the Christmas movie “The Star.” The movie night is sponsored by the Summerville Firehall Association and Carrier Insurance.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18, Santa will ride through Summerville “checking to see who’s naughty or nice,” Keth said. Tentative plans are being made to hold a Christmas-caroling event following Santa’s arrival.