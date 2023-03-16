SUMMERVILLE — A new venture in Summerville is bringing excitement to the community as plans are finalized and preparations made for the new Summerville Gathering Garden.
The Gathering Garden is being planned by Neighbor to Neighbor, a group of concerned citizens working together “to make Summerville a wonderful place to grow up,” Anna Keth said.
Approved by Summerville Borough Council, the Gathering Garden will be located in the area along Water Street, where the community Christmas tree was planted last year.
The committee has purchased 10 galvanized tubs in two sizes, 4 feet and 6 feet, which will be used for individual gardens. The committee will “ready the containers for planting,” Keth said, with those adopting the garden tubs to “add a portion of the topsoil, plant and tend your crop.”
What is planted in the garden tubs will be up to the individual owners. “They can plant flowers, herbs or vegetables, whatever they want to plant,” Keth said. “It will be their responsibility; it is their garden. The produce will belong to the person, family or group planting the garden.”
Along with the tub gardens, the committee is planning to have several areas for flowers to be planted. Future plans also include a flag pole, benches and firepits, as well as a dog-walking area with bags for easy clean-up.
“We will continue working on this, crossing one hurdle at a time. We envision families meeting to tend their gardens with renewed old friendships and making new friendships,” Keth said. “We’re looking for seasoned gardeners to help the novice.”
“We want to play on the strengths we have in this community. Because there is also an obligation to the community, those adopting a planter need to weed and care for their garden,” committee member Cheryl Furlong said.
The garden tubs are being made available to members of the community on a first come, first served basis. For this first year, there will be no charge to adopt a planter, but donations will be appreciated.
As it continues plans to develop the Summerville Gathering Garden, the committee has compiled a wish list of items needed for the project. Among the donations the committee is looking for are mulch, topsoil, gravel, an old canoe, lumber for a play structure and benches, a flag pole and flag, containers for water, fire rings, plants, seeds, and volunteers.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the garden tubs, or wanting more information about the Summerville Gathering Garden, can contact Cheryl Furlong at 814-229-3555.