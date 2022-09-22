Scarecrow Sophie

An example of a scarecrow for in scarecrow row.

 Submitted

SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Fire Department and the Neighbor to Neighbor groups are hosting a Scarecrow Row throughout October as a fun family event for the town.

Families and organizations are invited to come up with an idea for building a scarecrow at home and put it on display. The group encourages families to start collecting clothing and items to make their scarecrow unique.

