BROOKVILLE — “I doubt that the Raiders play on turf this fall,” Superintendent Erich May told the school board Monday night.
“In May I was confident we would have turf in time for football season. We are waiting for DEP approval of the permit which is required because the project disturbs more than an acre of ground,” he said.
“Since we tested the soil a week after football, and we did everything as quickly and efficiently as possible, I was optimistic. At some point I started telling people ‘I’m cautiously optimistic.’ I think lately I’ve been telling people I’m not sure. I just don’t think there’s enough time now to install” the turf, he said. “If we get an email tomorrow saying the permit’s approved, okay, maybe.”
May said if approval of the permit is “a week or two out, or a month of getting that info, I’m sharing my own shift of opinion. I used to think it was a shame that most of the home games were at the beginning of the season, because we might need that additional time in September to finish the project. I now think it’s a good thing that most of the home games are at the front of the season. “
He said he “used to imagine a scenario where the first home game could not be a home game because the field wasn’t ready. I am now imagining a scenario where maybe the last home game doesn’t get played at home because maybe we need to turn the field over to the builder in late September. So I doubt the football team will play on turf this fall.”
“But,” May said, “I remain very optimistic that the track team will enjoy the new surface come spring. And I’ve very confident that we will have a home game for Homecoming against DuBois on September 22.”
May said he thinks it’s possible “that after that Homecoming game on September 22, we may need to relinquish the facility to the builder. Fingers crossed, we want to get it done before the snow flies.”
He said “the turf project is every bit as important for soccer, if not more so. In a time when we have fewer and fewer officials, it becomes important to bundle games and sharing officials. That third game needs to be under the lights. We need the stadium.”
The current schedules for the varsity boys’ and girls’ soccer teams along with varsity football, as well as junior high and junior varsity football account, for at least 40 home dates at the football stadium without including any possible Brookville Lumberjacks youth football dates. After Sept. 22, 17 home dates are scheduled at the facility, excluding any Lumberjacks games that might have been planned.
Following May’s comments board president Don Gill said, “To me, it’s not just about football. It’s about soccer. It’s about the ability to use that field for physical ed. We worked so hard to have so many discussions about this. We started in December and we are sitting here now, hearing this might not come to fruition and that pains. Last year we lost a game because of the lights. I don’t want to see any of our seniors lose a game. It is what it is, but we also have other teams playing on there that could have a great playing surface and may not get that opportunity. We did everything we needed to do.”
“I share your frustration,” May said, “and I guess this is the right time to ask for patience, flexibility and support on the part of our athletes, our coaches, our families, the community, the band and teachers. We are very clearly doing this as quickly as we can.”