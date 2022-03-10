SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council moved forward on a parking ordinance meant to help with winter street maintenance in the borough, reviewing the official ordinance with the streets and penalties included.
The specific streets the ordinance will impact include: Hill, Shaffer, and Station streets; the upper part of Grant Street, from East Main Street to Washington Street; and the lower end of Edith Street, from Dr. Fugate Drive to North Park Street.
“Parking during a snowstorm and snow removal on streets not designated as snow emergency routes or on all borough streets during snowstorms in which a snow emergency has not been declared,” Council President Michele Yamrick read.
The council clarified that for the people who move their vehicles during plowing, this will not be an issue for them.
“If people would just work with us, we wouldn’t have this problem in the first place,” Yamrick said.
Penalties for parking illegally according to the ordinance are listed in section three. This section said borough police are authorized to have cars towed away at the expense of the owner if it is parked in violation of the ordinance.
“You’ve got an option in this, you can move your car, like you’re suppose to… or you leave your car there, you get plowed in, maybe you get hit, or worse you get towed,” Yamrick said.
Mayor Gail Cunningham said if the roads can’t be properly plowed, it makes it difficult or impossible to get emergency vehicles through the streets.
The council took no action on the ordinance, but were all given a copy to take home and review before the next meeting with the intention of approving it to be advertised then.
CDBG projects
During discussion about possible projects for the Community Development Block Grant applications, borough foreman Brian Williams said this is the first time the money could be used for roads.
“So, I had Mark send us a copy of the roads, all we have to do is cut out the lower end of Station Street (past the bridge), to be under the $200,000,” Williams said.
The project cost about $198,475 last year, and the costs went up 10 percent from last year.
The roads included in the paving project are South Park Street, half of Memorial Park Road, Willow Alley and the remaining section of Paradise Road.
All the roads included in the project would get new asphalt. Williams also said the borough could then apply for another grant later and do five more roads for up to $200,000.