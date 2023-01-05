BROCKWAY — Travelers along Route 28 between Brookville and Brockway may have noticed that a long-empty parking lot was filled with cars Friday and Saturday.
After a lengthy absence, Take-A-Break Restaurant has reopened under new management that respects the location’s legacy.
“I grew up back the road, and when I was a kid, I rode my bike out here, and the Take-A-Break Restaurant was always here,” Rosemond Raybuck said. “All the old guys, like my grandpa, they would sit here and drink coffee all day. There are a lot of home businesses and workers out here, and they would come here for lunch. Then it changed hands I don’t know how many times, and then it closed. Nothing’s been here since.”
Raybuck is the Rosie of the new name. Everyone calls her “Rose,” and she decided that “Rosie” sounded like the right name to go on an old-fashioned diner.
“It’s always been the Take-A-Break,” she said. “I’m very nostalgic. I didn’t want to change it, take the feel away from it, and just bring in something else. I wanted to bring back what was here.”
Raybuck said she loves to bake, and she frequently makes big trays and cakes for birthday parties and family events. When she drove past the empty Take-A-Break Restaurant, she thought she would love to have a bakery in that location. She said she had been thinking about opening a restaurant or bakery for 20 years, but it was never feasible. Finally, circumstances and family combined to get her behind the counter of her own restaurant.
“I had a good job, but I lost it two years ago,” Raybuck said. “I found one at Dan Smith’s, which was a great job, but when I was laid off in May, because that’s what they do in summer, I had no other job and couldn’t collect unemployment, and four people who had no connection whatsoever said, ‘Why don’t you open a bakery?’”
The Take-A-Break is more than a bakery. It serves pizza, burgers, chicken strips, French fries, and ice cream. It will not be a full bakery, but Raybuck will have selections every day. Her bakery style is not like kids’ birthday parties, more like layered cakes. The rolls for the burgers and the pizza dough are handmade by Raybuck’s recipes. She brings in Palumbo’s meat, so her food is fresh, or as she described it, “My burger is a handmade patty on a handmade bun.” Down the road, Raybuck hopes to add hoagies, steak sandwiches, and salads. Eventually, she wants to have specials every day so people who stop by for lunch can eat something different every time they visit.
The interior of the restaurant is very similar to what patrons years ago might remember. There are modernizations that had to happen, and additions that allow her to run her bakery and offer pizzas, but the overall feel of the restaurant remains the same. However, one iconic element did not survive the years: a deer mural on the wall. That image is now a photograph hanging on the wall by the chalkboard that replaced the mural.
“I did not want to get rid of the deer picture,” Raybuck said. “People asked, ‘Do you still have the deer on the wall?’ It was known, but it was not repairable. But I like the old feel, the nostalgic feel.”
Opening Rosie’s Take-A-Break Restaurant fell into place for the most part. The owner of the building agreed to work with her and her family supported her. Raybuck connected with PennWest Clarion’s Small Business Development Center to find out how to open and run a business. The biggest hurdle was the Department of Environmental Protection’s rules for a new well.
After a lot of work, the restaurant opened the day after Raybuck got the go-ahead from the inspectors.
“We opened Friday, and it was phenomenal,” Raybuck said. “I didn’t expect the response I had. People came in and said, ‘I used to come here when I was a kid.’ Another person said, ‘I met my wife here.’ The previous owner, George Cook, is moving to Florida, and he got to come have dinner with his family before he left.”
Currently, Raybuck is the only employee, but she had help from her family to open. She does plan to add some employees in the future. Her idea of success is staying there in that location and being stable enough to find employees who want to stay.
Rosie’s Take-A-Break is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Raybuck gets to the restaurant to start baking long before it opens and closes it after the last order is served later that night. She focuses on lunchtime hours to support the local businesses, such as the garages around her, who previously had to drive to Brockway or Brookville for lunch.
Many patrons requested breakfast, and Raybuck said that she would love to add that to her hours, but it is impossible as long as she is the solo employee. However, that could be added on in the future once Rosie’s Take-A-Break Restaurant gets established and she is able to afford help. She does not intend to re-open the meat market, however. Currently, she is focusing on building a family-owned, community-focused restaurant.
“It’s not just a greasy diner, and I’m home-baking as much as I can to give a home-cooked meal,” she said. “I want to be economical. I want to be able to feed people every day.”
For more information, including hours and the menu, look up Rosie’s Take-A-Break Restaurant on Facebook.