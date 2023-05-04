BROOKVILLE — Tension rose at the Brookville Council meeting with the council starting the meeting off with a statement about the trees recently planted near the floodplain, sparking conversation at several points during the meeting.
The meeting was opened with the following statement being read by Council President Phil Hynes;
“In light of recent complaints, the borough would like to make it known that the council is totally in favor of the tree planting project along the creeks, and believe it will enhance the beauty of Brookville. Recently some students from the school and local residents planted trees in the borough’s floodplain. Unfortunately, the person leading the project did not let the borough know about the project or obtain the needed permissions and permits. The floodplain is maintained by the borough with the oversight of the Army Corps and requires that nothing be within 15 feet of the creek bank. Between 15 feet and 50 feet from the creek bank, a permit, or a statement that a permit is not needed is required from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the local municipality. Neither of these required permits were obtained before the trees were planted. Proper maintenance of the floodplain is essential to help reduce the possibility of flooding during the heavy rain events. Some of the trees must be moved out of the 15-foot setback and the borough will work with the individuals to obtain the necessary permits for the remaining trees.”
Councilman Randy Bartley added to this, saying the issue with the trees was “obvious to anyone who was here for the 1996 flood.” He referred to trees that were uprooted and carried downstream, causing damage. This was echoed by councilwoman Sarah Gallagher, who said her house was one that was damaged by trees.
Following this statement, the council moved through approval of April’s minutes and financial reports. After this was public comment, during which resident and representative of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce Arthur McKinley requested to speak regarding the tree project.
“I think the borough is on the wrong side of this issue, and you hide behind the Army Corps of Engineers or other things…There have been court cases galore against the Army Corps of Engineers, they’re just one federal body, there are conservation bodies, there are all kinds of other bodies that have won lawsuits against the Army Corps that wants to create various moodscapes, because they’re looking at this like engineers and they don’t want anything interfering with their flood control project, well guess what, there are a million trees just north of the Ace Hardware Bridge. There’s a million trees up the Sandy Lick Creek,” McKinley said.
He then pointed to the houses, other establishments, and cars that sit near the embankment. He said trees are not dangerous, and hold soil in place. McKinley also said he tried to communicate with various borough employees, but was “shut down.”
He also criticized the council for moving from two monthly meetings to one, saying governments are supposed to have open meetings to promote transparency and to communicate on issues like the trees.
McKinley said the council comes out with “dictates about trees or other issues,” then referring to the pet parade that was denied by the council at the April meeting.
“You guys have awesome power. You’ve chosen this job, but I think some of you should question the job you’re doing. You have the power of taxation. You have your own police force. You have retained counsel. You have an army of workers. You have access to billions of dollars in state and federal funding. You have the ability to set policy, and what are you doing? You’re cutting down trees? That’s your job? Thank you,” McKinley said.
Later in the meeting he asked to clarify his remarks, after having fully read the statement provided by the council. He said the trees were paid for and planted by the Chamber of Commerce, and none are within 15 feet of the river bank.
He said there were 20 trees planted last fall, which the chamber received no feedback on, and an additional 15 trees were planted two weeks ago. McKinley also said all the trees are on private land.
McKinley said the chamber attempted to contact the Shade Tree Commission as one avenue for permission, as well as permissions from property owners.
Councilman David Taylor clarified the Shade Tree Commission only deals with properties within the borough right of way. Councilwoman Karen Allgeier added the commission usually only steps in when it wants to remove a tree.
“Again, we’re not against planting the trees, we just want to move them to the proper place,” Hynes said.
Finally, during elected officials comments, Bartley addressed McKinley once more to encourage action from him after his criticism of the council, saying, “If this council is so bad, then join it and change it.”
Hynes then said for his final comment that he hopes McKinley’s project can be worked out as he is “in favor of trails.” He said despite it being “a little bit contentious” he hopes the project can still be worked out.