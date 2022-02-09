This is the second in a series of five articles on vernal pools to explain the characteristics of the ecosystems.
BROOKVILLE — A vernal pool biological community is so unique because of the flooding and drying of pools that cause the absence of fish and allow certain species to complete their lifecycle, known as indicative or obligate species.
These obligate species include: spotted salamander, blue spotted salamander, Jefferson salamander, marbled salamander, wood frog, and fairy shrimp. Facultative species are species that may use vernal pools, but do not require them to complete their lifecycle. There are a number of facultative species found in vernal pools which include but are not limited to the following: four-toed salamander, red-spotted newt, spring salamander, green frog, bullfrog, pickerel frog, spring peeper, snapping turtle, wood turtle, and spotted turtle.
The spotted salamander and wood frog are commonly found in Pennsylvania. The blue-spotted salamander is listed as endangered, the marbled salamander and the Jefferson salamander are listed as a species of special concern, and the eastern spade-foot is listed as threatened according to the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
The emergence of these species is weather dependent, and usually occurs early spring. The Jefferson Salamander is the first to appear, sometimes when the ground is still snow covered, followed by the spotted and blue-spotted salamanders. They typically start to come out at night after a heavy rain and the air temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
The wood frog is next to emerge, and is much easier to locate from their call, which sounds like a laughing duck. The marbled salamander is unique in that it does not come out in the spring, but in the fall. It lays its eggs in the dry pool bed under debris and leaf litter, waiting for the pool to fill up in the spring. The breeding season does not last long, only a few weeks, but the eggs that are left behind grow and hatch into a new generation of salamanders and frogs.
For additional information or questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 or visit http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/VernalPools.aspx.