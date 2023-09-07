BROOKVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week at Hickory Grove Elementary School, kicking off a new opportunity for students to receive books.
Located between the third-grade wing and the library is The Bookworm vending machine, which has more than 100 books available to students.
Used for the ceremony were the golden scissors, which were used to cut the ribbon when Hickory Grove was renovated a few years ago.
“Even when I was teaching I wanted a book-vending machine in our school because it is a good motivating factor for kids’ behavior,” Principal Andy Collins said. The machine was ordered last year and installed over the summer, ready for student-use when the new school year began.
Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were students representing each grade level: Chase Hetrick, sixth grade; Caleb Miller, fifth; Lily Hooven, fourth; and Ryan Park, third.
They said they are excited about the new vending machine. “I can get books other than at the library,” Miller said. Hooven is excited because she can get new books.
Students earn coins for use in the machine by demonstrating positive behavior to their teachers.
Only one coin is needed to purchase a book. The machine does not “accept real money,” Collins said, “only the coins earned by students for great behavior or following our PRIDE.” The elements of the school pride system are being Positive, Responsible, In control, Do your best and Earn and give respect. “All the teachers have coins and when they recognize that PRIDE, they can give you a coin,” he told the students.
Each of the coins is inscribed with a picture of Lucky, the Bookworm, and the words “I love books.”
Following the ceremony each of the students was given a coin to select their first book. Chosen were books about NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Benji, the beloved movie dog; and surviving the attack on 9-11. As a coin is inserted into the machine, a recorded message reminds the student to “keep up the good work.”
Later in the week more students were selected in random drawings to receive coins and purchase a book.
Collins said teachers are also excited about the vending machine and the opportunities it gives to students.
He said he now has a good selection of books for the vending machine, and Title I money “will help buy new books.”