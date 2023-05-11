BROOKVILLE — A new clothing resale store, the Chubby Unicorn, celebrated a grand opening on Main Street last week, also doubling as a clothing donation center at the east end of town.
The Chubby Unicorn is run by Catherine Bartruff, who said she opened the store to fill a gap she saw in the community in the form of a resale shop and donation center. Patrons can either go to the store to shop for clothes, or take some gently used clothes in to sell.
“So people bring in their clothes and everything else and I’ll make them an offer on it. They can either take it or leave it. For more expensive stuff we do consignments. So we consign like the wedding dresses and things like that,” Bartruff said.
Bartruff will offer a price for the clothes to buy them for the shop, or clothes can be donated to her for “The Chubby Closet.” The Chubby Closet is where she puts any clothes that are donated to her for free, regardless of the condition or how new they are. These clothes are then all sold for only one penny each.
She has to sell them for a penny because she does not have a nonprofit status, but said that she is offering them for as little as she can. She has put a limit of two items from the Chubby Closet per month to prevent people from abusing this resource.
“So I think really what it comes down to is integrity. If you really want to make a change in your community, you first and foremost have to look at where do you draw your line?” Bartruff said. “Is it ‘oh, only the poor quality stuff goes into the chubby closet?’ Absolutely not. If it’s donated to me, it goes there. I don’t care if it’s brand new with tags on. I don’t care if it’s Versace. I don’t care if it’s Gucci, it could be anything if it’s donated, then the Chubby Closet is where it’s at.”
The Chubby Unicorn started as an online only business in 2021, offering custom orders online. The business wasn’t doing great in the “oversaturated” online space, so Bartruff shifted the model to resale. She wanted to have a presence in the community, and started looking for possible locations to open a storefront when she found her location in Brookville.
Her background has greatly helped her in turning the business into what it is today with a store front. Bartruff said she is an accountant by trade, but also has multiple tattoo shops, and a property maintenance company. Previously, she worked for a firm in Chicago that would send her out as an international consultant to fix and grow businesses that were in danger of closing or going bankrupt. She would evaluate the problem and create a plan to help the business.
“So I pretty much have spent my life building businesses, growing businesses, expanding businesses, and I just got to thinking, find a need and fill it, and in this area there’s really no place that you can go and sell your clothes, and get nicer clothes for much less than what you would pay retail or even pre-owned,” Bartruff said.
She won’t say that she’s seen it all because then she might “get blindsided,” but said it has helped to see so many other businesses and paths. She applied what she had learned through that career in developing The Chubby Unicorn.
“If you are struggling in business, then you haven’t found your niche. That’s what it is,” Bartruff said. “Chubby Unicorn in 2021 was on Shopify. And what did we do? Custom merch…I didn’t get as much of a good result from that. And I think a lot of that is because that market is so saturated…Did I dump Chubby Unicorn? No, I just reinvented it. I evolved it.”
She said since 40 percent of Jefferson County residents are below the poverty line, it produces a resale market or a “goodwill type market.” She offers as fair of a price as she can to those bringing clothes to sell, while still maintaining her own business model and knowing she needs to be able to make money.
“I think it also helps the community. When somebody sells me their clothes, that money goes back into their pocket, which then goes where? Back into the community,” Bartruff said.
Her price ranges are easily displayed on the wall, and clothes are tagged with a color. Each color corresponds to a cost range shown on the wall, and she will determine the final cost at checkout depending on the condition of an item.
Along with everyday wear, she also has prom dresses, formal wear, and a bridal section. She has a full bridal section in the back of the store of consigned dresses. She said because the bridal dresses are consigned, she can’t negotiate on those prices, but they are still reasonable.
The Chubby Closet is a different entity separate from the business, which Bartruff takes just as seriously.
“I don’t care what kind of condition it’s in. It could be prettier than my other dress and it’s right next to it. That’s being sold for $50 because I bought it for $40. It doesn’t matter. It’s not about what it looks like. It’s about it, was it donated to me?” Batruff said.
She said these items that are donated help the community by giving use to someone else who might need an interview outfit or prom dress who can’t afford it.
“That was a huge thing for me is how can you make money, but also be able to help everyone in the area in some way,” Bartruff said.
The store is open from 11 am. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
As for long-term goals for the business, Bartruff is hoping to also develop an app that people can use to take photos of clothes that they have to sell and submit the photos to the store with an asking price.
She is also hopeful to be able to hire employees eventually, but wants to be able to pay them a good, liveable wage and commissions. She said the only way she can do this is for the community to know she is here for them.