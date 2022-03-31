BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Little League officials share why little league is so important to them, and the benefits it brings to the community.
BALL Little League President Kevin Smith has been loosely involved since his son joined at 7 years old, marking 10 years for him. In the early years, he said he would go down every once in a while to help with the fields, but not much beyond this.
“Little League is important to me because I love baseball, and I’m involved so heavily because I want to provide the kids with the opportunity to learn a skill, and not just for baseball, but we try to teach the kids life skills along the way as well,” Smith said. “I just really think that sports are important to the development of our youth. You’re not always going to win, and how do you react when you lose or things don’t always go your way?”
He began to be a more active participant a couple of years ago, and joked he went from not very involved to board president quickly. This is his second year as the BALL Board President.
“It’s been great, we have a really good board that’s into making improvements and doing whatever we can to make it good for all the kids,” Smith said.
Chad Weaver has been with BALL since 2010 and is currently the Director of Baseball. This is his third year in this position, and he was previously the Vice President of the board. He has a similar belief as Smith about what makes little league important for the community.
“Obviously, I’m a little jaded because I work in the court system. I’m very familiar with a lot of activities that are available to our children here that we don’t want to see them participate in. I think we as a community really have to take responsibility to provide these kids with ample opportunity to do things beyond those, whether it’s softball, whether it’s baseball, whether it’s kids that maybe just want to come down and even umpire…” Weaver said.
“There’s some kids who come down to play baseball on Tuesday night as the highlight of their summer,” Smith said.
Smith’s newest project of converting Zufall Field into an all dirt infield comes from the belief that both boys and girls in town deserve the same opportunities.
“There’s boys and girls in this town that deserve the same chance,” Smith said. “Want to give the most opportunity for kids to play on that field and under the lights. And softball just doesn’t have that opportunity. It might attract more kids to want to play as well.”
Smith was happy to report that participation numbers have increased in the last two years, with there being 252 children playing both baseball and softball in 2021, and there being 291 children signed up for the 2022 season.
Weaver also said that participation in some of the field renovation days can also provide more of a sense of belonging for the children.
“That’s, to me, the number one goal was to provide them with an activity not only for games, but practices and also having a sense of belonging. You know, some of these kids that’s the only sense of team that they all experience especially with school being out. There’s just a lot of idle time to be filled…” Weaver said.