PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Salvation Army of Punxsutawney concludes its Red Kettle Campaign and moves into the new year poised to be of service to its community.
The campaign began on November 24 and ended on Christmas Eve. Volunteers, community groups, and church members volunteered 192 hours at the red kettles in an effort to raise their goal of $30,000.
Lt. Matt and Stacy Stacy, of the local Salvation Army, organized the campaign and were concerned about the giving trends in the context of a post-COVID, inflated economy. But that didn’t seem to deter them from succeeding.
“We trusted our community. We haven’t been here long, but enough to see a spirit of generosity and care for what happens to others in this town. It’s very optimistic and inspiring,” says Lt. Matt Stacy, corps officer.
The Red Kettle Campaign raised a significant portion of its goal, but a lack of volunteers was hindering the campaign. That was until on December 19th, the National Salvation Army pledged to match a kettle at Walmart. Matt Stacy made arrangements with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club and other volunteers to cover that kettle, which raised more than $6,000.
It is exciting to announce a total of just over $34,000 raised for the programs, services and events that The Salvation Army offers in Punxsutawney.
“The next step is to consider how we will best use the funds to help others get back on their feet and succeed as well.” Matt Stacy says. “We’re very thankful to everyone who supported the cause and we love you!”
Anyone wishing to show their support for the Salvation Army of Punxsutawney can do so by:
- Mailing a check
- Donating online on their website
- Visiting the Salvation Army on Social Media @TSAPunxsy
- Visiting its location at 229 W. Mahoning St.
If you or someone you know is in need, call The Salvation Army at 814-938-55330 and schedule an appointment.