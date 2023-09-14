SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Visionaries group is continuing its mission to better Summerville as it prepares for several upcoming community events and fundraisers for the projects it is planning.
The group is focused on bettering and utilizing the park area along Water and Carrier streets. The Summerville Visionaries have a goal to “help anyone in the community,” according to a previous article with the Jeffersonian Democrat.
A few of the group’s main goals they are working on include adding either a playground or basketball court to the park, or possibly both. This follows the group helping create the Gathering Gardens near the parking area of the park, and installing seats and a fire pit in the grassy open area.
The most immediate project is to get a few more benches donated to the park, or to collect donations for an A-frame swing. Visionaries member Colleen Kiehl said Alleghany Burial Service is making the group benches for $200, with an additional cost to have them engraved for whoever it is a memorial for, for around $215 total depending on the words.
“If they want to sponsor a swing, adirondack chairs, benches, anything that they want to donate, we will get them engraved and have it put on there,” Kiehl said.
The fire pit is the newest addition, with the playground and basketball court the biggest hope for the future. The gravel, top soil and mulch were donated for the fire pit by Ken Peace. Having the fire pit provides a focal point of the park, which is beneficial for when other events are held there.
The Visionaries is not a registered non-profit, as it is still navigating the application process and fees associated with it, making grants difficult to apply for or receive. At this time, any donations are appreciated by the group to go toward its future plans and goals for Summerville.
Anyone interested in joining the group, donating time or money, or helping with an event can typically find the group having a meeting or work night in the park at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
The next event planned by the Visionaries is a fall gathering centered around making apple butter. This event will be on Oct. 14 and 15, a Saturday and Sunday. The group has an apple butter recipe, and is planning to gather and collect all the necessary ingredients to spend a Saturday in October preparing and cooking the apples in the Summerville United Methodist Church. Then, on Sunday, members of the group will bring it all to the park and welcome the community to bring jars down and fill them with the homemade apple butter while supplies last.
Following this event, the group plans to sell pies for a fundraiser. Orders will be accepted starting the same weekend as the apple butter cooking, with money needed upfront, and take orders until Nov. 1.
The pies will be frozen and able to be kept until Thanksgiving dinner, or longer, should the buyer want. A full list of available pie flavors and costs will be available through the group closer to the fundraiser day.
An outdoor artificial tree can also be seen in the corner of the lot next to the roads, which the group plans to decorate to a theme each month. This month it is decorated for suicide prevention, while next month will be for breast cancer awareness.
The tree will then be decorated as a Christmas tree in December, and the group already has Light Up Night scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The Visionaries plan for this event to always be the first Sunday of December to encourage families to plan for the event annually.
Keihl raised the idea of having the community add their own trees to the park to celebrate light up night, something in the early stages of discussion with the group. A lack of electricity in the park means light used would have to be either solar or small spot lights directed to the trees. This is still in the planning stages.
More details will be available about these events as they draw closer, but the group has them scheduled and committed to host them.