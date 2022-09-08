BROOKVILLE — “Play with a purpose” is what Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson saw when he visited the Head Start classrooms in Brookville Wednesday morning.
Thompson was at Pinecreek Elementary School to present a certificate recognizing the importance of early childhood education. He read the statement, which he entered into the Congressional Record on July 19, “to celebrate 40 years of the Jefferson-Clarion County Head Start Program.”
Thompson said, “Head Start gives every child — regardless of circumstances at birth — a chance to succeed in school and in life.”
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start currently serves approximately 300 children with 12 federally funded classrooms, three state funded classrooms and 11 state funded Pre-K Counts classrooms. Executive director Pam Johnson said there are also 14 home-based classes meeting the needs of pregnant women and children ages 1 to 3, who later can transition to a Head Start class.
Like all other education programs, Head Start was challenged by COVID. “It has been a real challenge with our pre-schoolers,” Missy Schmader, Early Head Start director, said. “We lost a lot of children when parents did not want their children to wear masks. Many of our kids are learning to communicate, and with masks it is hard.”
Brookville Superintendent Erich May said “the need for speech therapy is growing locally, in the state and nationally. With help and encouragement they can outgrow their speech deficiencies.” He said one of the reasons for the need for additional speech therapy in younger children is that “they are not spending as much time with their friends.”
Schmader agreed, saying, “You can’t put your children in front of a screen and expect them to learn to communicate.”
Thompson said he believes that is why reading to children is so important. While visiting one of the classrooms he read “Llama, Llama, Time To Share,” emphasizing the importance of sharing.
Johnson said Head Start also lost several employees during COVID. “Seven staff members resigned because they did not want to be vaccinated. This year we are trying to restructure. We actually had two management staff that went back to the classroom this year. They realized how much they missed the children.”
Each Head Start classroom is staffed by a teacher, an assistant teacher and a bus monitor/classroom aide. Children meet for five hours each day, Monday through Friday. The day’s activities includes breakfast and lunch.
Teachers work directly with children, preparing them for school, in three settings.
- Head Start is for children 3-5, enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development in learning environments that support all areas of growth.
- Early Head Start provides high quality child and family development services to low-income expectant mothers and families with infants and toddlers. Services are provided year-round at no cost to the family. At age 3 toddlers are able to transition into Head Start or another pre-school program.
- Pre-K Counts is a high-quality pre-kindergarten education program for 3- and 4-year-olds. “Children who come to kindergarten without knowing all the skills they need often stay behind and struggle in school,” Johnson said. “Teachers often tell me they can tell which students have been enrolled in Head Start, because they are better prepared.”
Thompson applauded the Head Start program. “It makes a difference. We have witnessed here today the different activities that they do to equip the young children with the skills to be successful, to continue to grow. I love the classrooms that are actually in the elementary schools because it makes for a smoother transition to their elementary school education,” he said.
Thompson also commended the staff for its commitment. “What makes this program work is dedicated staff that come in to work for these preschoolers. That is not for everybody,” he said. “They really are professionals.”
As he watched the children’s activities, Thompson said, “Play is really learning. It is play with a purpose, teaching different skills. Everything that happens here has a very specific purpose.”
Johnson has been involved with the Head Start program for 34 years, with several other employees having more than 20 years of service. “It has been a blessing to have the staff that we do,” she said. “They are very dedicated to the children and families; they hold everything together.”
She said she is also appreciative of the “partnerships we have with the school districts. We work very well together in transitioning the children, making a positive impact on these children.”
Staff members talked about the success stories of students they had in previous years, noting that one former student now has her child enrolled in Head Start. Another former student is an ICU nurse.
“That is called a legacy,” Thompson said. “Thank you for going above and beyond every day to make sure our children get the education they need to prepare for their futures.”