UNIVERSITY PARK — Communities across the state, including Jefferson County, is celebrating Pennsylvania 4-H Week this week (March 12-18), marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.
The Jefferson County Commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the commonwealth’s citizens.
The term “4-H” often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H. With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.
A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, take part in 4-H. In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 77,000 members in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 6,000 adult volunteers.
In celebration of Pennsylvania 4-H Week, youth are invited to stop by the Penn State Extension Office at 180 Main St. in Brookville (third floor of the Parker P Blood Block Building) to pick up some 4-H goodies and information about program opportunities.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.