The Brookville Area High School Robotics Teams had a great showing at the VEX Robotics Competition, held Saturday in Fort LeBoeuf.
The BAHS robotics team of Kaden Myers, Braden Thomas, Hunter Patton and Coyha Brown built a robot that made it to the quarterfinal. A second BAHS team of Damien Porter, Lily Mills and Baily Miller built a robot that made it to the semifinals, and a third BAHS team of Hunter Rupp and Quinton Perry built a robot that made it to the tournament finals.
Damien Porter received the Judges Award during the tournament. The Judges Award is presented to the team for its special accomplishments that may not have been evaluated in other award categories. Porter is the first BAHS student to win this award.
Brookville administration congratulated each of these teams and their teacher, James Overly for their outstanding performance and accomplishments.